Coach had confidence leading up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman had a sneaking suspicion his team was going to win at Florida midway through last week.

The ESPN crew of Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor discussed on the broadcast coming out of their pre-game meeting with Pittman thinking the fourth-year Arkansas coach was quite confident the Razorbacks would win and break their six-game losing streak.

Pittman discussed how new offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton infused the offense with the same kind of spirit and determination that the defense under coordinator Travis Williams has been playing with virtually all season.

"You could feel it all week," Pittman said. "Didn't know if we were going to win or not, but Wednesday I felt like we were because fastball start, I thought the offense looked really good," Pittman said in his postgame press conference.

"I go down to the defense and Deke Adams and the D-Line and scout-team offensive line are locking heads and getting a lot done. I walked away and said, 'I think we're going to win.' I just had a feeling. Just a belief in [Guiton]. He's got a swag to him and a charisma to him. The kids believe in him."

Arkansas posted season highs with 481 total yards and 226 rushing yards in the first game with Guiton calling the plays.

Pittman was asked if the road win helps "sell" the final three home games against Auburn, Florida International and Missouri the next three weeks.

"I think it has to, you know?" he said. "I want to see us play really well at home. I want to see us play really well in front of our fans. Really well, because they'll be back out there. Our fans, they haven't left us. They'll be back out there, but I want to play really well for them."

No runoff

The SEC officiating crew did not run off 10 seconds late in the game after an offensive penalty as Florida was in scramble mode following Arlis Boardingham's 20-yard reception from Graham Mertz to the Arkansas 21 with the score tied 33-33.

The clock stopped to move the chains with 8 seconds left in the game and Florida without timeouts. Players on Florida's field goal unit began running onto the field but they were summoned back and the Gators' offense lined up and ran a spike play to kill the clock.

Flags flew and umpire Lee Hedrick announced Florida was being penalized for the illegal substitution but no 10-second runoff was incurred because the penalty did not cause the clock to be stopped. Had the Gators committed a false start, which would have stopped the clock, a runoff would have been warranted.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman called timeout to inquire about the runoff rule and got no satisfaction after Hedrick visited the Arkansas sideline and returned to the field.

Florida kicker Trey Smack missed a 44-yard field goal with 4 seconds left on the clock as Arkansas dodged a bullet.

Pittman explained what he was told by the officials.

"To have a 10-second run-off, the ball has to be ready," Pittman said. "With all this commotion, they never, in their words, put it ready for play. To be honest with you, my opinion ... the field goal should've never -- someone took care of us on it, because the field goal, in my opinion, should have never been kicked.

"But that was the explanation. The officials were good and all of that, but they said that the ball was not ever ready for play, therefore ... they had to have 18-20 guys on the field."

Florida Coach Billy Napier explained the madcap scenario from his standpoint.

"I think ultimately we have a scenario where we would run the field goal team on the field," Napier said. "A player felt like he heard that specific word, that scenario. We have a player that's in charge of that. And he did it. Ultimately, the players around him followed him.

"I'll get to the bottom of it, but ultimately just having talked to that player, I think he thought he heard it, and he did his job. There's no question that there was some confusion there, and we're fortunate. We're fortunate that we got away with that."

Napier spoke to the rarity of that exact situation.

"That's one that I haven't been around before," he said. "I think that player, he's doing the absolute best that -- he's doing what he thought he was supposed to do. We'll get to the bottom of it."

Six for five

The Razorbacks got a balanced defensive effort with six different players accounting for five tackles each. Linebackers Chris Paul and Jaheim Thomas and defensive backs Hudson Clark, Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson, Dwight McGlothern and Alfahiym Walcott each posted five stops.

McGlothern, in his first action since the Texas A&M game on Sept. 30, led the way with five solo tackles, including one stop for a 2-yard loss.

McGlothern played 53 snaps and have a overall grade of 82.1 as rated by Pro Football Focus, the highest grade on the team. McGlothern had a coverage grade of 81.4, also the best for the Razorbacks, with 2 catches allowed on 5 targets for 14 yards, with a long catch of 9 yards.

KJ and Rocket

Two of the best runs of the day for Arkansas came in overtime after a holding call put the Razorbacks in a first-and-20 situation at the 35-yard line.

Jefferson kept the ball on a Power Read up the middle on the next snap, skirted a leg-swipe try at the 25 then battered through safety Jordan Castell at the 23 while defensive lineman Caleb Banks was trying to yank the ball away and gained another 8 yards to complete the 20-yard run for a first down.

"It was a power read," Jefferson said. "I read the end and they flew over the top so I just carried it up the middle and made a play."

On the next snap, a defender broke through and went low for Raheim Sanders behind the line of scrimmage. Sanders, stumbled while breaking the tackle, righted himself and got to the right edge, where he pulled defenders with him the final several yards of an 11-yard gain.

"They want to win," Coach Sam Pittman said when asked about those two runs. "They had their passion back. I did say maybe a week and a half ago we had maybe lost our edge on offense. Lost our passion on offense. Evidently you can get it back because we had it back today."

Florida Coach Billy Napier recognized the difference Jefferson and Sanders had on the Arkansas offense.

"He's a terrific player," Napier said of Jefferson. "He's big. We struggled to tackle the guy. You throw probably one of the better backs in this league in the mix ... Both of those players were a huge factor in the game."

More Guiton

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he intended to get game balls for every assistant coach, but of course offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton was a major focus of the postgame locker room celebration.

Florida Coach Billy Napier discussed what he saw different from the Arkansas offense, which entered the game ranked last in total offense in the SEC before compiling 481 against the Gators.

"There was no question they did a good job, especially early, the tempo being the main difference," Napier said. "There were wrinkles. The pace with which they played on the earned first downs in particular was a factor, and then they did a good job spreading the field.

"The quarterback's ability to run the ball was a factor. The read game, the empty Q-draw game, and then the GT counter. They did a lot of things well."

KJ's numbers

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson hit a pair of big career milestones with his performance in Saturday's 39-36 win at Florida.

Jefferson threw two touchdown passes to reach 64 for his career and tie Brandon Allen's school-record mark.

Jefferson's 255 passing yards gave him 7,606 for his career, surpassing Ryan Mallett for second place on the Arkansas career list. Mallett had 7,493 passing yards in his two-year career with the Razorbacks (2009-10).

The only Arkansas quarterback Jefferson is looking up at is Tyler Wilson, who accumulated 7,765 passing yards from 2008-12.

Braxton's rips

Arkansas freshman Jaylon Braxton turned a ripped-out takeaway into an Arkansas touchdown on Florida's first play, stealing the ball from Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall and returning it 33 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 Arkansas lead at the 11:54 mark.

"Just to have those type of instances at a young age, it's only going to get better over time," Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul said of Braxton. "I told him that and I told him congrats on that."

Braxton almost got a second takeaway in the fourth quarter when he ripped the ball away from Trey Wilson as the freshman wideout was being pushed from behind in the Arkansas secondary. Braxton got the ball loose and teammate Alfaihym Walcott recovered it, but officials adamantly ruled that a whistle had blown indicating Wilson's forward progress had been stopped.

Pearsall had two long punt returns that set up first quarter touchdowns for the Gators but he owned up to his ball-security error.

"I made a mistake, went to cut back inside and obviously tried to make something happen," Pearsall said. "But I kind of lifted the ball up a little bit too much, and when I was making that cut back, I felt his hand actually go inside in the pocket of my arm, and I was actually trying to get down after that, but they kind of kept me up a little bit, and then he just ripped it out. He made a really good play on it."