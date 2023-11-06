Debutante cotillion underway

The 55th Debutante Cotillion sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Delta Omega Omega Chapter is officially underway featuring 40 young ladies representing Pine Bluff High School, Watson Chapel High School, White Hall High School and, Little Rock Southwest High School.

This year's theme, "Enchanted Pearls Soaring to Greater Heights of Excellence," will present the debutantes to adult society, award scholarships for outstanding achievement in academics, leadership, talent and community service, according to a news release.

Each debutante will experience the importance of community service by participating in various weekly workshops and community service activities with a focus on promoting, developing, and increasing socialization among students in Pine Bluff and surrounding areas. Character building, personal health and wellness, and mentorship is top priority for all participants, according to the release.

On Oct. 16 at Pine Bluff Junior High School, debutantes participated in a meet and greet and experienced the first of many events to engage with each other and members of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

This year's Debutante Cotillion chairmen are Laurel Hall, Jennifer Johnson, and Dr. Jacqueline Pryor. The Cotillion Ball will be held on Dec. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Yaminah Roberts, president of the Delta Omega Omega chapter, at deltaomegamomegapresident@gmail.com.