ENTERTAINMENT: Old State House unites exhibition with central focus





ART & EXHIBITS

The Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, has opened a new permanent exhibit, "Road to Preservation: Saving the Old State House," in its west wing. The exhibit consists of period rooms highlighting each of the historic groups that participated in the preservation of the Old State House and its transition from the former state Capitol into a museum, which have been on display for several years, plus a new center room that forms a bridge between them.

Construction on the Greek Revival building began in 1833, three years before Arkansas was officially a state. The Arkansas Federation of Women's Clubs began an active campaign in 1906 to save the building and to "Proclaim to the world that Arkansas will honor and forever protect not only the Old State House, but every other landmark which has any historic value." It became a museum in 1951.

The period rooms represent the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, the General Federation of Women's Clubs, the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, the United Spanish War Veterans Auxiliary and the Arkansas Pioneers Association.

Museum hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9685.

ETC.

Deadline extended

Thea Foundation has extended its deadline for Arkansas high school seniors to apply for its scholarship competition now through Jan. 5. Scholarships up to $10,000 for first place are available in five categories -- performing arts, visual arts, creative writing, film and fashion design. For complete rules, regulations and application forms, visit theafoundation.org/scholarships.

Blanket raffle

Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, hosts a Razorback Raffle Drawing, noon-1 p.m. Nov. 24. Being raffled off: a handmade, queen-size Razorback blanket created by Tanya VanHouten, a board member of the National Federation of the Blind and president of the federation's Arkansas chapter. She used a 10-stitch pattern on a standard loom over seven months to create the double-knit blanket, which weighs approximately 10 pounds.

Chances are $5. Proceeds go toward helping educate the public about blindness; to promote better educational and job opportunities for the blind; and to help send members to Washington to work with government leaders to make a difference for people who are blind.

The blanket is on display at the gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call (501) 224-1335.

TICKETS

'Unleash the Beast'

The world's top 40 bull riders go head-to-head against big bovines and each other, vying for early points in the competition for 2024 PBR World Champion, as the Professional Bull Riders "Unleash the Beast," 7:45 p.m. March 15 (Round 1) and 6:45 p.m. March 16 (Round 2 and the championship round) at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $19-$109 plus service charges ($5 higher day of show). Call (800) 732-1727 or visit ticketmaster.com or PBR.com. VIP Elite Seats, in three tiers, include premium seats, personal on-site concierge and more. Visit pbr.com/elite-seats-unleash-the-beast.

A new central area ties together various rooms representing the preservation of the Old State House and its transition from the first state Capitol to a museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Will Newton, ADPHT)



Cantrell Gallery will raffle off a Razorback blanket created by Tanya VanHouten Nov. 24 to benefit the National Federation of the Blind, Arkansas. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

