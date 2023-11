Heartfelt and for kids: ‘Eleven Words for Love’ in Arabic; Rhiannon Giddens’ ‘We Could Fly’

"Eleven Words for Love" by Randa Abdel-Fattah and illustrator Maxine Beneba Clarke (Candlewick Press, Tuesday Nov. 7) and "We Could Fly" by Rhiannon Giddens and illustrator Briana Mukodiri Uchendu (Candlewick Press, Tuesday Nov. 7)

Print Headline: Two releases heart-felt stories for the nursery

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content