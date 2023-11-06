DEAR HELOISE: I read your column whenever I can. I saved one of your columns, "Tips to Save Electricity," that was published long ago.

You missed a great opportunity to suggest reviving an old practice: hanging laundry out to dry. It conserves energy, saves money and prolongs the life of clothing or linens. It is a practice rarely seen today.

Many will say, "My community won't allow it." If you care to do the research, you will find that there are federal statutes that allow measures to be taken for the conservation of energy. Guidelines may be written (e.g., only in your backyard or never on Sundays), but they cannot be totally forbidden.

I am now in my late 80s. Until I moved to a retirement community two years ago, hanging out my laundry was the highlight of my home chores. I usually put the freshly laundered clothing and towels in the dryer for 10 minutes or so, and then hung them out. Sheets and socks went right out on the lines. I had a secluded area where I could hang out underclothes, or they could be hung over a bathtub.

Some will say they are too busy. That can become an easy out for not doing the right thing. I worked long hours, yet I still hung the laundry out. My husband would take it down. By the time he passed away, I had retired, so I did it all. Little things can make such a huge difference. Just think of how much energy and money we could save if even half of our dryers ran for half as long.

Keep up your great work. You have made a huge difference in the lives of many.

-- Sally W.,

Fort Wayne, Ind.

DEAR READERS: Now that cold weather is here, the need to protect your pets is a must. Be sure to take them in from the cold and feed them a little extra food. Remember, a pet is a family member and a buddy, and they need extra care during this time of year.

DEAR HELOISE: I love your hints and have followed you for years! For those who have trouble swallowing pills, try this hint: Take a big sip of water, but don't swallow. Now put the pill in. It will seem to "float," and you won't notice it as much. Then swallow, and it should go down a lot easier.

-- Karen Sinn,

via email

