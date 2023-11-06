Hogs to key in on boards vs. Braves

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team did a lot of things well in beating No. 3 Purdue 81-77 in overtime in an exhibition game last week.

The No. 14 Razorbacks shot 50.8% from the field (30 of 59), including 57.1% (28 of 49) after starting 2 of 10. They also forced 20 turnovers, outscored the Boilermakers 34-30 on points in the paint and hit 13 of 17 free throws.

One thing Arkansas didn't do well was rebound.

Purdue, led by 7-4 center Zach Edey, outrebounded the Razorbacks 42-28 and outscored them 17-0 in second-chance points.

In the second half the Boilermakers were especially dominant on the boards with a 13-0 edge in second-chance points.

"In the huddle, it was like, 'OK, we can just go back in the locker room now if we're not going to rebound,' " Musselman said of his message to the players late in the game. " 'We're not going to win the game -- and it might not even be close -- if we don't start rebounding in traffic.'

"Because I thought too many balls were bouncing off our hands."

The Razorbacks heeded Musselman's plea to rebound in overtime when they grabbed all five of Purdue's missed shots, including three defensive rebounds by 6-5 senior guard Khalif Battle.

Arkansas will look to have improved rebounding when the Razorbacks open the season at 7 p.m. tonight against Alcorn State at Walton Arena.

"We've got to get better rebounding the ball," Musselman said. "Alcorn State's got a player who is a phenomenal offensive rebounder."

Alcorn State 6-8 senior Jeremiah Kendall averaged 6.7 rebounds last season, but pulled down more offensive rebounds (100) than defensive (95).

Kendall was Alcorn State's version of Kamani Johnson, who as an Arkansas senior last season had 49 offensive rebounds and 37 defensively.

"So that will be a lot of our emphasis heading into [tonight's game]," Musselman said. "Keeping one of the premier offensive rebounders off the glass."

Musselman said the Braves, picked to finish third in the SWAC behind Grambling State and Jackson State, represent a rebounding challenge despite the Razorbacks having a size advantage with players such as the 6-10 Brazile, 6-10 Makhi Mitchell, 6-10 Jalen Graham, 6-8 Chandler Lawson and 6-11 Baye Fall.

"Alcorn State is a really good rebounding team," Musselman said. "Sometimes 6-7, 6-8 guys can outrebound 6-9, 6-10 guys off quickness, off reaction, off being scrappy.

"One of our concerns and areas of emphasis going into the Alcorn State game for sure is rebounding the basketball.

"Especially rebounding the ball defensively. That's a part of our emphasis because they do have guys that pound the offensive glass."

Brazile, a redshirt sophomore coming back from knee surgery, and 6-6 junior guard Tramon Mark, a transfer from Houston, each scored 15 points against Purdue to lead the Razorbacks. Mark had a team-high six rebounds and Brazile had five.

Battle, a 6-5 transfer from Temple, had five rebounds, and 6-3 senior El Ellis, a transfer from Louisville, had three.

"I thought our guards did a great job rebounding," Musselman said. "T-Mark's rebounds per minute was good. KB did a great job rebounding the basketball. So those two guys in particular, defending rebounding were phenomenal."

Mitchell had three rebounds in 20 minutes before fouling out. Lawson had two rebounds in 33 minutes, but he was the primary defender on Edey -- who had nine rebounds in 24 minutes and fouled out with 20.1 seconds left in overtime -- along with Mitchell.

Musselman said earlier in the week Graham, who missed the two exhibition games because of back spasms, has been moving better in practice and could be available to play tonight.

"We need our bigs to rebound, although one of the assignments for the bigs was to just try their best to keep Edey off the offensive boards," Musselman said. "And I told them if you block him out and don't get the ball, it is one of the perimeter guys' job to go collect that.

"Then offensive rebounding we want to be better as well. We need to go to the boards more."

The Razorbacks had only one offensive rebound -- by 6-4 senior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis -- against Purdue on 29 missed shots.

"We're charting 'goes' and 'no goes' on offensive rebounding [in practice]," Musselman said. "We started doing that after the Purdue game.

"We showed our players which guys went, even if they didn't get the ball, and which guys didn't attempt to go."