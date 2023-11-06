Happy birthday. Your heart is elastic, and you won't be sorry for who you let in. Your heart will also hold as much joy as you can get. Even so, your main focus is on your ambition to care for and make a difference to others. You'll expand your capability for earning, and you'll rearrange your lifestyle to accommodate new energy and input.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because you're very good at what you do, you could embody a role so thoroughly you can't tell where the role ends and where you begin. It's worth investigating because it's easier to love yourself when you're being yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can have things the way you want them if you assert yourself. Say what you mean. No flinching, no looking away, no apologies, no checking back. Assume a powerful calm, look at them without speaking, and wait.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Like a marathon runner in training who runs hundreds of miles to get ready for the big day, you'll push yourself. Your endeavor is different, but you'll put in your reps regardless in service of being stronger than you need to be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As you do what's right for your emotional health, a resilience kicks in, which leads to a shift in your focus. It becomes clear that a problem is simply too pitiful to waste your beautiful brain contemplating for too long.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Even though there is very little of the good stuff available, do not be discouraged. You are not taking an exhaustive survey of terrible things. You are looking for one stellar, lovely exception; there will be many. Believe.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Passivity is prevalent, but you'll choose action. You may care more and say more, or you may care more and vibrate with a charged silence you hold inside until you're ready to deploy your power.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You may not be able to choose your feelings, but you can steer them. For instance, a failure to comply with social norms could lead one person to embarrassment and another to revolt, innovation, triumph, revolution, art and more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Knowing that people can sometimes get bored when they get what they want, you will instinctively bring out the goods like a fine dining establishment -- in small courses that seem to produce more appetite than they satisfy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Driven by your high expectations of yourself, you'll soon complete what you set out to do. The moment after you finish, let it go. There will be a temptation to hold on and keep polishing, but forward momentum depends on release.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Resist thinking about unpleasant things more than you have to. People will disappoint. Circumstances will fall short. Weather will be less than cooperative. There's always an opportunity in it. That's what you're looking for and that's what you'll find.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In business and sports, strategic bluffing can be used to gain a competitive edge, as can tactics of misdirection and mind games. But in matters of the heart, transparency will be the only mode you should adopt or accept.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Double down on the ideas that are helping you. This will be much easier than trying to will yourself not to think negative thoughts. As soon as you recognize what's working, get behind it with conviction.

AUSPICIOUS ARGUMENT

With their earthy trine, Venus and Pluto suggest love should be rooted in an environment conducive to its thriving with a good fit of basic needs. Mercury and Neptune argue that this practical approach lacks imagination, and they urge lovers to dream without a worry about the logistics. Maybe they are both right. Which way suits you the best?

CELEBRITY PROFILE

Though there's still a month before "Poor Things" hits the theaters, the Oscar buzz has already started for the fantastical feature starting Emma Stone as a kind of Frankenstein brought to life by an unorthodox scientist. Stone was born when the sun, Mercury and Pluto were all in Scorpio, lending magnetism and mystique that fascinates on the big screen. Moon and Venus in Libra suggests a collaborative spirit and romantic heart.