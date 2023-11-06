In football, cheating can only go so far

SAN DIEGO -- The University of Michigan's football program is cheating. Sign stealing. Allegedly. Going to great lengths to do so. Perhaps. Maybe a lot. Maybe a little. Maybe not.

In any event, the Wolverines, under Coach Jim Harbaugh, are being investigated by the NCAA's carabinieri for what, if true, would leave a totally unnecessary black eye on the face of a fine institution of higher learning.

This is like Elon Musk picking pockets. The Big Why.

It just seems so filthy. And stupid. And cheap.

But what's going on at the University of San Diego is far, far more serious than stealing signs.

Cheating never has been alone in this world. Cheating has parents. It has ancestors. Millions of them, dating back to Virgil and the vastly outnumbered Greeks bearing gifts, which was the first sign the Trojans couldn't play defense.

Let's forget about the cheating druggies in sports, although they do prosper. PEDs are not creative.

Would Rosie Ruiz be famous if she had not cut to the front of the line at the Boston Marathon? Just another everyday administrative assistant who jogged before work and came up with a way to run her 15 minutes of fame into history books.

Anything for an edge, down through the eons. Love and war, where all is fair. Business. Industrial espionage. Politics are stinking with cheaters and liars.

Cheating in sports and games brings the most publicity. Baseball is the champion, and, if you can get away with it, cheating in baseball makes the most sense, because it is built on failure, the margin for winning so marginal. It can make the hardest of games easier.

Which brings us to the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, if there is one (assistant Connor Stalions, the smoking gun in the investigation, has "resigned," kind of like Napoleon resigned). We've seen it with Spygate and the Patriots. Did Bill Belichick really need practice tapes of Jets practices?

It's paranoia. Football coaches take paranoia to new levels. But this is the wrong sport for cheating, although coaches continue to cover their mouths with their playlists or have five players send in signals.

Says Deion Sanders, who played professional football and baseball and now coaches Colorado: "You can have somebody's whole game plan. They can mail it to you. You still gotta stop it. In football it's not as pronounced as baseball. If I know a curveball is coming, I got you. In football, I don't give a damn. You know a sweep is coming, you still gotta stop it. It's a physical game. You gotta stop it. I don't buy into a lot of this stuff that somebody's stealing this, stealing that."

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers made dynasties running about three plays.

Remember when the NFL Team that Used To Be Here (San Diego Chargers) accused the Oilers of stealing signs following their 1979 playoff debacle? Is that why Dan Fouts threw five picks?

Don Coryell, who saw an enemy behind every bush, used to put different practice jerseys on his stars for camouflage. He once sent PR aide/Sherpa Rick Schloss scrambling up a Mission Valley hill because he thought he spotted a spy. Think an enemy agent couldn't tell it was wolf Kellen Winslow in sheep's clothing?

Why can't they all be like Pete Carroll? When Pete was running the best football program in America at USC, I went up to interview him after a practice. There was a large gate. Wide open. I could have been anybody, a college assistant, an unethical agent trying to get to his players. Didn't matter. Pete didn't care.

Know why? Because, even if you knew what the Trojans were doing, they were going to kick your ass into El Segundo.