Alan Culbertson, 60, a self-employed house painter of South Carolina, was sentenced to 18 months of probation for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Mark McNamara, who joined the San Jose, Calif., Police Department in 2017, resigned after being notified of an internal affairs probe into "disgusting text messages that demonstrated racial bias," Police Chief Anthony Mata said.

James Heaps, a former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually abusing student patients, can be retried on several charges, a Superior Court judge said.

Adam Foss, 43, a former prosecutor in Suffolk County, Mass., who was accused of raping a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan, expressed his "sincere appreciation to the jury and judge for their diligent discernment of the truth in a complex case," after he was acquitted of rape and sexual abuse charges, Foss' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement.

A.V. Vary, 43, a physics teacher at Florida's statewide, online public school who identifies as non-binary, was fired for using Mx. -- a gender-neutral courtesy title -- in class materials, which the school said violated state law that prohibits teachers from sharing "personal titles and pronouns" that do not correspond to their sex.

Reggie Radar, deputy police chief in Las Vegas, said a toddler, who is under the age of 5, was hospitalized in critical condition after the child found a gun on a daycare playground "picked it up, and the firearm discharged, injuring the toddler."

Ozgur Ozel, 49, a former pharmacist who was elected to parliament in 2011, replaced Kemal Kilicdaroglu after delegates of Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party, elected him as new leader.

Brian Oliveri, 20, who was suspected of driving drunk, was hospitalized after an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and his front-seat passenger were killed in a crash after Oliveri sped through a red light, authorities said.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms, tore his "ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," he said on Instagram.