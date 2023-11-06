Iowa governor will back DeSantis for nomination

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Ron DeSantis for president, giving the Florida governor's 2024 campaign a boost as he struggles to show progress against Donald Trump in the Republican primary, two people familiar with the matter said Sunday.

DeSantis has pinned his chances of emerging as an alternative to Trump squarely on Iowa. Reynolds is well-liked within the GOP and will break with long-standing Iowa tradition to endorse DeSantis. Iowa's governor typically stays neutral before the caucuses that kick off the Republicans' nomination calendar in January.

The people familiar with the matter spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity before a DeSantis rally at 6 p.m. today in Des Moines, where Reynolds is expected to announce her endorsement. The Des Moines Register and NBC News first reported the anticipated endorsement.

The DeSantis campaign and Reynolds' office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reynolds had introduced DeSantis at political events in Iowa and appeared with Florida first lady Casey DeSantis without publicly declaring her support, but the governor often noted her shared policy priorities and accomplishments, including a bill banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

Reynolds, who is in her second term, had left open the possibility of lending her support to a candidate in the Jan. 15 caucuses.

She had introduced Trump at an event in March, but the former president has accused Reynolds of disloyalty for weighing an endorsement before the caucuses and tried to take credit for her winning the governorship.

His campaign quickly criticized her on Sunday.

"Kim Reynolds apparently has begun her retirement tour early as she clearly does not have any ambition for higher office," the Trump campaign said in an emailed statement. "Earlier this year, she promised her constituents that she would remain neutral in the race, yet she has completely gone back on that promise. Regardless, her endorsement will not make any difference in this race."

In a series of angry social media posts, Trump also weighed in, accusing the governor of disloyalty and reneging on her pledge to remain neutral.

"If and when Kim Reynolds of Iowa endorses Ron DeSanctimonious, who is absolutely dying in the polls both in Iowa and Nationwide, it will be the end of her political career in that MAGA would never support her again, just as MAGA will never support DeSanctimonious again," he wrote. "Two extremely disloyal people getting together is, however, a very beautiful thing to watch. They can now remain loyal to each other because nobody else wants them!!!"

Trump is the heavy favorite to win in Iowa. DeSantis is competing with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to emerge in the leadoff contest, just 10 weeks away, as a viable alternative to Trump.

DeSantis and his backers have invested heavily in Iowa, where his campaign is moving one-third of his staff. An NBC/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released last week had the Florida governor tied for second at 16% with Haley.

DeSantis and Haley, however, are polling far behind Trump, who has maintained a commanding lead among Republicans running for president in 2024 in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. In the Register poll, 43% of likely caucus-goers picked Trump as their first-choice GOP presidential candidate.

While DeSantis has long held the No. 2 spot in polls, Haley has started to chip away at his numbers, with the latest Iowa poll showing that her standing there is rising -- and DeSantis' is declining.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Beaumont and Steve Peoples of The Associated Press and by Mariana Alfaro, Marianne LeVine and Hannah Knowles and Maegan Vazquez of The Washington Post.