Cloth diapers wiser

The TV ad says they have gathered up 85,000 disposable diapers for folks who can't afford them. What would be wrong with cloth diapers? They can be washed and dried over and over many times, just like kids' and adults' underwear. This would save well over 85,000 diapers being thrown in our landfills, which are already running over with paper plates and cups.

CHRISTY RITTER

Bigelow

Votes will be critical

After the financial crisis of 2008 and the deregulation of campaign contributions in 2010, citizen's voting rights declined as the wealthy increased. Around this time, the Internet and smartphones became common as entertainer Donald Trump honed alternative facts.

Propaganda spewed across Republican airwaves and created political fiction. It increased resentment among evangelicals who saw this sociopathic entertainer as their godly fighter despite his known offenses. Justifications and tribalism supported lies, hatred, and violence as he wooed his way to the presidency. Surrounded by his family in office, his son-in-law left $2 billion richer, and many who served in his White House are now defendants in court.

Twice impeached with two acquittals from the Republicans in Congress, Trump left office without conceding defeat, but not without initiating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt, resulting in five deaths. Currently, more than 1,100 intruders have faced criminal charges. Now, Trump faces 91 felony counts, but Republicans in Congress still support him, and Arkansas, a trifecta state, is governed by his former press secretary whose language echoes her former boss.

Congress recently elected Mike Johnson the 56th speaker of the House, though he contested the results of the 2020 presidential election and was among 147 Republicans who voted to overturn those valid election results. He's a religious conservative who supports criminalization of homosexuality and a nationwide ban on abortion, and opposes same-sex marriage and reduction of corporate taxes. All Arkansas representatives voted for him.

Congress is composed of a Senate that believes in the Constitution, and a House of Representatives that supports Donald Trump's authoritarian future. Our votes in November 2024 will be critical to retain our democracy in the United States.

PATRICIA HECK

Rogers