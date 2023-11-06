LR police looking for suspect in Baseline Road homicide

The Little Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to an Oct. 27 homicide on Baseline Road, it announced Monday.

Kamarion Stokes has a warrant for his arrest on capital murder charges.

Semaj O’Neal, 15, was shot in the head and succumbed to his wounds a week later. Police had found him shot inside a vehicle around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 27 near the intersection of Baseline and Chicot roads, police said.

The vehicle O’Neal was in and two others had been involved in a crash at the intersection and police had received a report of a shooting, an incident report stated.

O’Neal was taken to an area hospital for treatment in critical condition, and officers encountered a second victim, also a minor, at the scene who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Two more gunshot victims — 19-year-old Kelsey Brown and another male minor — arrived at an area hospital after the incident and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released.

Anyone with information about Stokes can call an anonymous tip-line at 501-371-4636 or submit tips using the YOUR LRPD smartphone app.