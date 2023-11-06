Man jailed, faces child porn charges

LITTLE ROCK -- Arkansas State Police on Friday arrested a Pulaski County man on charges of possessing or distributing child pornography, a Saturday news release states.

The warrant search that led to the arrest of Curtis Randall Raney Jr., 38, at his home on Arkansas 107 was the result of an ongoing investigation by police into possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials, the release states.

Investigators seized several devices from Raney's home that would be searched for digital forensic evidence, the release states.

Raney faces 30 counts of possession or distribution of child pornography and was held Saturday afternoon in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, records showed. If he is released on bail, Raney will be forbidden from accessing the internet or being in the presence of children, the release states.