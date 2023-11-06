Mentoring program deploys new initiative

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration PEN OR PENCIL Mentoring Movement is deploying a new initiative called At-Promise Institute (API) for students. Sessions will occur at Pine Bluff High School, Watson Chapel High School and Pine Bluff 9th Grade Academy.

PBICVR At-Promise Institute aims to implement API sessions for K-12 schools in Pine Bluff as a component of PEN OR PENCIL from Nonviolence to No Violence, along with Black History from the Woodson Center, according to a news release.

The overall purpose of API is to increase the number of students with potential and talent to become leaders in school and the community. The first API session took place in the PBHS Little Theater in collaboration with the "Two Suits No Choice Program," sponsored by Kevin Hunt Sr.

"We believe some scholars are prone to violence, which places them in jeopardy of entering the juvenile justice system. API aims to change that trajectory one scholar at a time," said the Rev. Jesse Turner, PBICVR executive director. "Currently, (POP™) is implementing a culturally compatible, positive behavioral intervention support (PBIS) model that uses group and peer mentoring as an evidence-based approach to reducing the likelihood of juvenile delinquency in Pine Bluff schools. API will target approximately 25 scholars for one-hour sessions (K-12) to participate in structured mentoring activities, utilizing positive behavior intervention support and social emotion learning (SEL) to improve citizenship and scholarship."

A developing parenting component complements the initiative. Parenting classes will be conducted at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

"We look to offer parenting class participation incentives and other wrap-around services that strengthen the family bond between scholars and parents. Our effort to improve citizenship and scholarship can become a win, win for districts and families," Turner said.