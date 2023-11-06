Mills High School under lockdown due to gun threat

Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School in the Pulaski County Special School District is under a lockdown due to the threat of a gun on campus.

A school district spokesperson said just after 3 p.m. that the school had been under lockdown since noon.

A student provided a tip that a hand gun had been brought to the campus located in south Little Rock.

Officers from the Pulaski County sheriff's office are on the scene investigating.

"It has been confirmed that (a gun) was brought to the school," said Capt. Robert Garrett, a spokesman for the sheriff's office. "Whether or not it's still on campus is the issue at hand right now. But as a precautionary measure we're searching all the students in the school."

Garrett said "There's no threat to the school, students or teachers at this point. Right now we've narrowed it down to the origin, we're just trying to nail down whether or not it's still on the campus."

At 3:10 p.m., the district issued an update that the school was under a partial lockdown.

District spokesperson Jessica Duff said the school was "currently working to feed our second lunch group of kids that have been in the classroom since we went on lockdown at noon."

Students who were in first lunch are in a secure location.

At 4:04 p.m., a Pulaski County Special District spokesperson said that Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School was no longer under lockdown and that students had been released after an alleged gun brought to campus wasn't found.

The school was under lockdown for four hours, starting at noon.



