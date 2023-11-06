Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together -- their seventh all told -- on the heels of the Blink-182 drummer teasing their baby boy's name. Sources confirmed to People that the couple had welcomed the latest addition to their blended family.On an episode last week of the "One Life One Chance" podcast, the 47-year-old Barker shared that he and the reality star, 44, planned to name the child Rocky. He also noted at the time that the little one was due "either Halloween or like the first week of November." Kardashian was hospitalized in September when she had to undergo urgent fetal surgery, prompting Barker to ditch Blink-182's European tour. Kardashian already shares three children -- Reign, 8, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13 -- with Scott Disick, with whom she had an on-off relationship. Barker, through his former marriage to Shanna Moakler, was also a parent of three before he and Kardashian tied the knot last year. The exes share Alabama, 17, and Landon, 20, while Barker is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Al Pacino, who welcomed son Roman with Noor Alfallah earlier this year, will have to pay a "base" of $30,000 each month to the 29-year-old mom, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The "Heat" star also has to pay $110,000 upfront to Alfallah. Depending on how much he makes this year, might have to pay an additional $90,000 come year's end. Pacino must contribute an annual installment of $15,000 to their 4-month-old son's education fund as well, per ET. The "Scent of a Woman" star, who said he'll cover up to $20,000 of Alfallah's legal fees, must also shoulder the entirety of any medical costs that insurance doesn't cover. Despite Alfallah having filed for full physical custody in September -- and the pair coming to an agreement last month, which includes visitation schedules -- a representative for Pacino told ET that the two "are together." Stan Rosenfeld, who spoke to the outlet in October, said the motivation behind Alfallah's filing "is a question for Noor." "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," he said at the time.