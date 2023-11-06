NFL Week 10 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads for SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10

If you havent joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today for Week 10 of SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 challenge.. If you pick 10 winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000.

So, what do you have to lose?

Thats right. Absolutely nothing. Plus, the more picks you make correctly, the more free bets you can earn. Look for our expert picks this Friday as an added bonus.

Here are this weeks lines for SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10:

Texans at Bengals

Contest Line:Texans +7.5 | Bengals -7.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

C.J. Stroud broke multiple records Sunday, but the Texans failed to cover the spread and had to use a running back as their kicker. The Bengals took care of the Bills on Sunday Night Football. Houston is 4-4 ATS this season while the Bengals are 4-3-1.

49ers at Jaguars

Contest Line: 49ers -2.5 | Jaguars +2.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Niners return from bye and will look to turn their three-game losing streak around vs. the Jaguars, who are 6-2 ATS. The only games Jacksonville has failed to cover have come at home.

Saints at Vikings

Contest Line: Saints -2.5 | Vikings +2.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Vikings have a new QB in town, but can Joshua Dobbs keep the magic going vs. a tough Saints defense? New Orleans is only 2-6 ATS this season, while the Vikings are 5-3-1.

Packers at Steelers

Contest Line: Packers +3.5 | Steelers -3.5

Game Info: Nov. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Steelers find ways to win games even with subpar quarterback play. The Packers will be looking to build on momentum from last weeks win over the Rams. Gren Bay is 4-4 ATS this season, while Pittsburgh is 5-3.

Titans at Buccaneers

Contest Line: Titans+1.5 | Buccaneers -1.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Titans are 0-4 on the road this year, and the Buccaneers are 1-3 at home. Tampa is 5-3 ATS and the Titans are 4-4 ATS. Will we see more Will Levis?

Falcons at Cardinals

Contest Line: Falcons -2.5| Cardinals +2.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 12 , 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Arthur Smith will still refuse to get the ball in his best players hands, even in an easy matchup. The Falcons are 2-7 ATS while Arizona is 4-5. Is this the week we see the return of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray?

Lions at Chargers

Jonathan Hui/USA TODAY Sports

Contest Line: Lions -1.5| Chargers +1.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 12, 4:05p.m. ET | CBS

The roar has been restored as the Lions sit atop the NFC North and boast a 6-2 record ATS. The Chargers continue to find creative ways to not cover the spread at 3-4 for the season heading into Monday Night Football.

Giants at Cowboys

Contest Line: Giants +16.5 | Cowboys -16.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET| FOX

I may have to start at QB for the Giants this week, so the Cowboys are favored by a large margin. New York is 2-6-1 ATS this year while the Cowboys are 5-3.

Commanders at Seahawks

Contest Line: Commanders +6.5 | Seahawks -6.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET| FOX

The Seahawks will look to bounce back this week at home vs. the Commanders, but it may not be that easy to cover, as the Commanders are 4-1 ATS as the away team.

Jets at Raiders

Contest Line: Jets -2.5 | Raiders +2.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 12, 5:20p.m. ET | NBC

Will the new-look Raiders build on the momentum from last week? If they can get Davante Adams involved, the 2.5 points at home is nice. The Jets are 4-2-1 ATS heading into Monday Night Football, while the Raiders are 4-5.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.