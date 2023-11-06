Sections
Northwest Arkansas Regional Planners asked to revisit federal money split for transit

by Ron Wood | Today at 5:00 a.m.
An Ozark Regional Transit bus makes a stop Friday at 7 Hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. Regional Transit Providers and Regional Planners are looking at reinstituting fares for on-demand transit and possibly changing the allocation of federal transit money the region receives that is split between Ozark Regional Transit and University of Arkansas Razorback Transit. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- Regional transit providers and regional planners are expected to start talking in December about possibly changing the allocation of federal money...

Print Headline: Debate expected on split of region’s federal transit money

