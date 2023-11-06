BASEBALL

Gold Gloves taken

Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier won their fourth Gold Gloves, while New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe and Colorado rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle were among 13 first-time winners of the fielding honor. Toronto, Texas and the Chicago Cubs tied for the high among clubs with three winners each, Rawlings announced Sunday. Cleveland second baseman Andres Gimenez and left fielder Steven Kwan won their second Gold Gloves, along with Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ and Arizona first baseman Christian Walker. First-time AL winners included Texas catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and right fielder Adolis Garcia, Toronto pitcher Jose Berrios, Houston utilityman Mauricio Dubon and Volpe. In the NL, first-time winners included San Diego right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and utilityman Ha-Seong Kim, Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler, Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno, Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, Pittsburgh third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and Doyle. Hayes ended the streak of Nolan Arenado of St. Louis, who had won in his first 10 seasons. That matched the high set by Seattle outfielder Ichiro Suzuki from 2001-10. Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers had won six straight Gold Gloves. He was among the finalists in right field and the utility role after a season in which he played 107 games in right, 70 at second and 16 at shortstop. Repeat winners were Gimenez, Kwan, Swanson, Happ and Walker. Volpe became the second rookie to win at shortstop. Houston's Jeremy Pena was the first last year, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Berrios, Chapman, Gimenez, Kiermaier and Wheeler earned $50,000 bonuses in their contracts, while Hayes earned $25,000. Voting was conducted among managers and up to six coaches from each team, who can't select players on their own club. Since 2013, voting has been factored with a Society for American Baseball Research defensive index, which comprises about 25% of the total.

Marlins hire Bendix

The Miami Marlins are hiring Tampa Bay General Manager Peter Bendix to head their baseball operations department, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday night. The move is expected to be finalized in the coming days, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the deal. It could be completed in time for Tuesday's start of baseball's annual general managers' meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Athletic first reported the agreement. Bendix will take over the department previously overseen by Kim Ng, who had been general manager of the Marlins for the last three seasons. Ng elected to leave the team last month after she and Marlins Owner Bruce Sherman evidently could not agree on the structure of the department going forward; the Marlins had exercised a contract option to keep Ng in 2024, but Ng declined. The 38-year-old Bendix spent 15 seasons with the Rays, starting as an intern and getting promoted to senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager in December 2021.

TENNIS

Swiatek beats No. 1

Iga Swiatek gave herself a shot at her first WTA Finals title and the year-end top ranking by eliminating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-suspended semifinal Sunday. The second-seeded Swiatek, a 22-year-old from Poland, will meet the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 29-year-old from the United States, on Monday for the trophy at the tour's season-ending championship. Both players went undefeated during round-robin play and have claimed all eight sets they've played on the outdoor hard court in Cancun. The final was supposed to be held Sunday, but a series of showers throughout the week continued Saturday, when Pegula defeated Coco Gauff in the first semifinal. The second semifinal, Swiatek vs. Sabalenka, was stopped in the fourth game. Sabalenka surely spoke for everyone involved in the event when she said: "First big question is: What are we doing here in the middle of the hurricane season?" When they resumed Sunday, Swiatek quickly broke, then moved out to a 4-1 lead and never really looked back. Swiatek consistently outhit the powerful Sabalenka, the runner-up at last year's WTA Finals, from the baseline and wound up with more winners, 16-13, while also making fewer than half as many unforced errors, 23-10. Swiatek, a four-time Grand Slam champion, also saved both break points she faced and won three of Sabalenka's service games. Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January for her first major title, could have guaranteed herself remaining at No. 1 by beating Swiatek. Instead, a victory over Pegula would allow Swiatek to rise from No. 2 to regain the top spot she held from April 2022 to this September, when Sabalenka overtook her.

BASKETBALL

McCollum's lung collapsed

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum was diagnosed Sunday with a partially collapsed lung. The announcement came after McCullom scored 13 points in 33 minutes on the court in a 123-105 loss to Atlanta on Saturday night. The Pelicans play next Monday night in Denver and it is unclear how much time McCollum might be sidelined. The club described the injury as a "small pneumothorax" in McCollum's right lung. McCollum, 32, has averaged 21.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in six games this season. McCollum is in his 11th NBA season out of Lehigh and in his third season with New Orleans after spending his first eight-plus seasons with Portland.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tola sets record

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men's race. Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women's title. Tola finished Sunday in 2:4:58, topping the time set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 by 8 seconds. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemal Yimer when the pair were heading toward the Bronx at mile 20. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead before Obiri made a move.

GOLF

Kuchar blows lead

Matt Kuchar blew a big lead with a late collapse Saturday in the World Wide Technology Championship, leaving him tied with Camilo Villegas with a round left at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante. Six strokes ahead at 24 under with three holes left on a breezy, cloudy afternoon on the tip of Baja California. Kuchar pulled his drive on 15 left into dense bushes and made a quadruple-bogey 8. He then bogeyed the par-3 16th, limiting the damage with a 12-foot bogey putt. Kuchar closed with two pars -- with his birdie try on the par-5 18th hitting the cup -- for a 5-under 67. Playing alongside Kuchar in the final group, Villegas finished birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie for a 69 to join Kuchar at 19 under.

Ianmi wins in Japan

Mone Inami of Japan shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the LPGA's Japan Classic by one shot over Seon Woo Bae of South Korea and Shiho Kuwaki of Japan. It was the first win on the LPGA Tour for the 24-year-old. Inami finished at 22-under 266 for the four rounds. Seon closed with a 67 and Kuwaki, who shared the lead after three rounds, slipped to a 71 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan. Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland shot a 65 and finished in a tie for sixth, three strokes off the pace.