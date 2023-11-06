Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 6, 1923

At a meeting of directors of the Arkansas State Fair Association at the Hotel Marion a final agreement was reached on a plan under which the fair association will donate $1,000 toward the purchase of the proposed city park site west of the State Hospital for Nervous Diseases. The park will be the permanent home of the State Fair.

50 years ago

Nov. 6, 1973

The Arkansas Arts Center will exhibit for a month starting Nov. 15, 150 pieces of Chinese gold, silver and porcelain from the Carl Kempe Collection in Stockholm, Sweden. The costly collection is being circulated under heavy security, with two security guards accompanying it as it travels on two separate airplanes. The Art Center's own security staff will guard the exhibition while it is in Little Rock. Kempe began his collection in the early 1930s, starting first with polychrome 18th Century porcelains. But he began concentrating on monochrome stone ward and porcelains mainly of the Sung Dynasty (960-1279)and later of the Yuan Ming and Ching Dynasties.

25 years ago

Nov. 6, 1998

With a hearty "here we go," U.S. Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater waved toward the first flight to land on Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field's newly expanded and rehabilitated runway. Slater and about 200 local businessmen and politicians, including U.S. Reps. Marion Berry and Vic Snyder and U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson, watched Southwest Airlines flight 1031 from Chicago touch down, officially culminating a $33 million project to expand the airport's capabilities. The plane, painted black and white to resemble Shamu the killer whale in an advertisement for Sea World, taxied to the end of the runway and under an arch of water thrown up by fire trucks on either side.

10 years ago

Nov. 6, 2013

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville's latest six-year graduation rate is 60.1 percent, slightly down from last fall's record 60.4 percent rate but still tracking favorably with universities nationally, according to a new report. The rate is among a number of retention and graduation measures the university uses, and is considered the primary measure of academic success. Each fall, UA follows a new group of first-time, fulltime, degree-seeking freshmen and tracks how many have graduated six years later, excluding transfer students. The six-year rate is also the main gauge the federal government uses to hold universities accountable for efficiently spending taxpayer and tuition dollars to produce graduates. The rate is more than just a number - it's about doing what's right by everyone, said Ro Di Brezzo, vice provost for academic affairs.