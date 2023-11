Jonesboro police on Saturday evening were investigating a body found in a pond, but it wasn't yet clear if foul play was involved, a social media post from the department stated.

Walkers on the Greenway Trail off Highland Drive discovered the body at the edge of a retention pond around 4:45 p.m., the post states, and the coroner sent the body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and autopsy.

No further details were known as of late Saturday.