Construction will cause Sun Valley Road between Flag Road and Choctaw Road in Little Rock to close beginning Nov. 13 for approximately 200 days, weather permitting, according to posts from the city of Little Rock’s account on X, formerly Twitter.

Crews will be installing “a stormwater concrete drainage channel within the existing drainage ditch,” according to the city.

Drivers on Sun Valley Road will have to follow a detour along Briarwood Drive and Flag Road to avoid the construction zone.