Reading skills begin in the womb

A child's pathway to literacy at an early age should start from prenatal care rather than when it's time to enroll in preschool, education experts say. But for some children in Arkansas, a lack of essential resources can deter a child from learning to read and then reading to learn by age 8.

Educators in six Arkansas communities are addressing that problem through Excel by Eight, or E8. The statewide early literacy initiative, founded in 2011 as the Arkansas Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, aims to help all children meet their full potential in education and health by the time they are 8.

"We are focused on improving health and educational outcomes for children, from prenatal to age 8, and we come at that in different ways," said Angela Duran, E8 executive director. "One way is working with local communities to look at all the resources they have for families and their children to help them succeed and thrive, and then to begin filling the gaps for the things they don't have. And so, here in Jefferson County, we're working with the co-op as the lead organization, but they're bringing in people from around the communities, the school districts, early childhood educators and the health community to figure out where the holes are and how to fix them."

The Arkansas River Educational Service Cooperative hosted a learning session about E8 Thursday and Friday at its Pine Bluff headquarters. There, representatives from other statewide resources including Restore Hope, Communities Unlimited and Arkansas Children's Hospital talked with the specialists about how they can help bridge gaps between children and necessities for learning.

Jefferson County is a recent addition to the list of E8 communities, which include Little Rock, Independence County, Conway County, Sevier County and Union County. Jefferson County's community is led by ARESC Director Cathi Swan and a steering committee of business and educational leaders.

Sanci Richardson, E8 community manager, has taken note of Swan's leadership in bringing the E8 effort to a local front.

"Although I've just been on board with Jefferson County and Excel by Eight since January, Cathi has taken the vision of what Excel by Eight is, formed a committee, formulated the leadership to host this for co-ops and help to galvanize the team here for our next steps," Richardson said.

Swan visited a prior learning community and was so impressed by what was offered, she brought the idea to her local superintendents.

"If we don't help -- even though school districts are tasked with [grades] K-12 or P-12; that's their domain -- they have to be impacting and influencing and supporting parents from prenatal to the time they register in kindergarten," Swan said. "They said, yes, let's do this work."

Richardson reiterated the initiative's goal of making sure each child has a healthy start.

"Basically, a strong start is impacted by many things on the grid," Richardson said. "That's the real objective. We're offering children in Arkansas a strong start."

The goal of Friday's small-group session was for those who work closely with the ARESC to find ways to gather data from large groups of people on what is needed either at home or in their community so children will have the necessary resources to begin learning.

Cooperative specialists developed ideas for organizing data walks, which will ask community members about needs like home visits, parenting resources, safe and affordable transportation, nutrition, physical activity and after-school activities. The specialists also use a grid that lists each need under one of four categories: family, community, health and education.

In short, preparing a child to learn is not limited to the classroom.

The biggest question, Swan said, specialists try to have answered: "On a daily basis, do you have access to these things, or do you feel like you don't?"

"This is still fairly new in the whole total picture," Swan said. "If there are people who feel like they have not been involved, it's coming. We've just got to get the data. We've got to get it right, and then we want to bring anybody and everybody to the table on any committee to make sure this table is bright for every child in Jefferson County."

Swan relayed information from what she calls research evidence that most brain functions and synapses occur from ages 0 to 2. She said if the focus is not on giving children a learning foundation before they turn 8, they're not receiving the best head start they deserve.

"One of the most important things, if it's your children or grandchildren, nieces or nephews, is that we know the biggest growth in our brains is between birth and 3 years old," Duran said, adding that literacy development happens in the first year of life. "Children at that age need to be talked to, stimulated in ways other than computer screens and TV screens. It's having an infant and having a back-and-forth conversation with them. 'How was your day? Oh, it was just fine.' You can just mimic the conversation."

Marguerite Flannigan, home visit coordinator for the ARESC, takes early development to heart.

Flannigan uses three home visit programs -- Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY), Parents as Teachers and SafeCare -- to link parents to needed resources and she also helps each family build a learning library for their kids.

"In home visit, we believe in having the child's parents as their child's first teachers, so reading starts at conception or prenatal," Flannigan said. "Reading to them, talking to them, they're learning language. Put a book in a child's hands, by the time they are 2 or 3 months or playing with them, that is learning, not waiting until they get to kindergarten, telling them it's time to read."

All literacy programs are free and open to children ages 0 to 6, Flannigan said. To enroll in any of them, call the ARESC at (870) 730-2907.