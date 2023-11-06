Seminar to teach farmers food law

While food entrepreneurs enjoy the excitement of getting homemade and home-grown food products to customers under the Arkansas Food Freedom Act, they need to remember something equally important: liability.

"The Arkansas Food Freedom Act provides lots of opportunities for the state's specialty crop producers," said Rusty Rumley, senior staff attorney for the National Agricultural Law Center. "There are details producers need to be aware of, though, that impact the way they prepare their products for sale."

Rumley will give the first webinar of a three-part series with his presentation, "Liability Issues with Food Processing Under the Arkansas Food Freedom Act." The webinar will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 8. Registration is online and free of charge.

The National Agricultural Law Center and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture are facilitating the webinars which are designed for Arkansas specialty crop producers. The presentations provide needed information on how to operate within the Arkansas Food Freedom Act and are a continuation of the Plan. Produce. Profit. series.

The series is funded by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture through the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

ARKANSAS FOOD FREEDOM ACT

Act 1040 of 2021, which became known as the Arkansas Food Freedom Act, allows Arkansas residents to sell more types of homemade food and drink products in more locations than before, and allows direct sales of certain homemade food and drink products that do not require time or temperature controls to remain safe. Some products, such as pickles, salsas, and canned vegetables, may require pH testing or preapproved recipes.

The second and third webinars will be held in January and February 2024. Jeff Jackson of the Arkansas Department of Health will present the January webinar. Renee Threlfall of the Institute of Food Science and Engineering at the Division of Agriculture will present the February webinar. Dates and details of these webinars will be available on the NALC website.

For information about the National Agricultural Law Center, visit nationalaglawcenter.org or follow @Nataglaw on X. The National Agricultural Law Center is also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For updates on agricultural law and policy developments, subscribe free to The Feed, the NALC's newsletter highlighting recent legal developments facing agriculture, which issues twice a month.

The National Agricultural Law Center serves as the nation's leading source of agricultural and food law research and information. The NALC is a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and works in close partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, National Agricultural Library.

Drew Viguet is with the National Agricultural Law Center, a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.