Terrorism and moral rot

If it is possible to arrive at something resembling peaceful co-existence between Israelis and Palestinians, it will require that Israel be allowed to complete the destruction of the primary obstacle to it, Hamas.

Within this context, we have been inundated since Oct. 7 with pseudo-sophisticated analyses which claim that everyone shares some blame for what happened, including and perhaps especially the victim, Israel.

Such equivocation is designed to prevent the pseudo-sophisticated from having to unequivocally condemn the side they inwardly favor, which, consistent with contemporary "intersectionality" theory, is the side of the allegedly oppressed Palestinians. Such efforts to appear to remain above the fray regarding something that is about as black and white in terms of moral content as could be--involving the raping and slaughtering of women and the beheading of babies--amounts to little more than "fellow traveling" with Hamas terror.

In the refusal to condemn without "but" and "on the other hand" is found de facto approval.

One can find an absence of blameless actors in just about every historical tragedy if one tries hard enough, but this hardly leads to an inability to make moral judgments without weaselly caveats and qualifiers. No nation, obviously including Israel, is blameless, but only cowards use an absence of purity of victims of terrorism as a reason to not side with them.

It has, along these lines, been instructive to watch the straining and bobbing and weaving among lefties to find a position other than that which firmly defends Israel.

Setting aside the expedient posturing of those more determined to demonstrate their world-weary sophistication than be seen expressing support for the real-world victims of terrorism, there is also the fact that the existence of Hamas, by virtue of both its refusal to accept the existence of Israel and its means for conveying that refusal--the kind of terrorism witnessed on Oct. 7--means, logically speaking, no peace with Israel.

One can't argue for the "two-state" solution to the conflict out of one side of the mouth and also argue that Israel shouldn't be allowed to destroy Hamas out of the other, since the primary obstacle to the implementation of the two-state solution is Hamas' fanatical opposition to the existence of Israel, one of those two states.

There can be no peace with Hamas ruling Gaza, because there can be no co-existence with a movement that is openly dedicated to the destruction of your nation and the extermination of your people. That so many insist that Israel restrain itself when responding to the unrestrained terrorism of Oct. 7 thus constitutes an updated version of the world's oldest hatred.

Every state is allowed to defend itself and retaliate against those who attack it and murder its people, except, apparently, the one inhabited by the Jews.

The new antisemitism thus comes in the form of a trendy moral equivalence between terrorists and their victims, so long as the latter are Jewish.

For those at all interested in what Hamas is all about, it might be useful to remember that the Oslo Accords framework, which contained the two-state solution, failed precisely because of the emergence of Palestinian jihadism in the form of Hamas, birthed by the original Islamist outfit, Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood.

And the Fatah-Hamas civil war occurred nearly 20 years later largely because of Hamas opposition to the two-state solution that Fatah had accepted in Oslo.

Those now demanding a cease-fire before Israel finishes finishing Hamas are therefore consciously doing Hamas' bidding; rewarding and thereby encouraging terrorism by protecting the terrorists from the consequences of their actions while pretending to only care about peace. (One wonders how appreciative would we have been if after Pearl Harbor or 9/11 we were told not to retaliate against those who had attacked us for the sake of peace. Or how many of those protesting in this country in support of Hamas would have done so if it had been their daughters, husbands, and mothers who had been slaughtered?)

Demands to "end the occupation" require extreme ignorance to resonate--Israeli occupation of Gaza ended in 2005, and it has been a self-governing territory since then, with a Hamas government elected in what external monitors deemed a free, fair election.

Those chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" while unaware of what it means are Hamas' useful idiots. Those who chant it while knowing what it means are advocates of genocide.

Yes, we could spend a great deal of time talking about conflicting claims to the same territory back in 1947, each in their own way then compelling, but at this point it doesn't matter.

Because all that now matters is whether you accept Israel's right to exist. If you do, then you would logically support the destruction of Hamas. If you don't, then you effectively support Hamas and the destruction of Israel.

A two-state solution might or might not be possible, but what is certain is that it is not possible so long as Hamas exists.

If Hamas laid down its arms tomorrow, peace might follow. If Israel laid down its arms tomorrow, genocide would follow surely.

And that really is all we need to know when assessing such matters.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.