Thousands in D.C. protest strikes on Gaza, aid to Israel

Thousands of people supporting Palestinian rights converged Saturday on Washington from around the country, demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and an end to American aid to Israel amid a deepening war.

Protesters filled in and flowed beyond Freedom Plaza, a block from the White House, with the crowd streaming for at least a half-mile down the surrounding streets. Anger and grief mixed with feelings of comfort and encouragement, attendees said, as people of all ages mingled with like-minded allies.

Similar rallies calling for a cease-fire unfolded Saturday in London, Berlin and elsewhere. The event in D.C., which concluded with a march through downtown streets to the White House, appeared to be one of the largest expressions of American solidarity with the Palestinian people to date. On the march, an 8-year-old boy carried a kid-sized red megaphone and led a chant: "Hey hey, ho, ho, the occupation has to go." Arriving at the White House, a handful of people stood along the fence and waved Palestinian flags.

From the rally stage, speakers led the crowd in chants of "Free, free Palestine! Free, free Palestine!" and "Cease-fire now!" Many lashed out at President Biden for his support of Israel, which has responded to a Hamas attack on civilians with a deadly invasion of Gaza.

Toddlers, teens and grandparents alike wore kaffiyehs, and strangers passing on the sidewalk made the "V" peace sign and said "free Palestine" to one another. A long row of faux coffins were on display, draped with Palestinian flags. As the event wound down, a group unfurled a long scroll of paper listing more than 8,000 names of Palestinians who protesters said have been killed in the conflict.

Manar Ghanayem, 70, attended with more than a dozen friends and relatives, including small grandchildren with Palestinian flags painted on their faces.

"We came here to let our voices be heard and our hearts and hoping we'll change the way people see this conflict," said Ghanayem, who traveled from North Carolina. "Every human is entitled to basic human rights, not killing kids, not torturing people," she said.

The war began Oct. 7 when gunmen from Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, broke through Israel's border, killing at least 1,400 people, leaving at least 5,400 injured and taking about 240 people into Gaza as hostages, Israeli officials said.

Israel retaliated with strikes in Gaza, where at least 9,488 people have been killed and 24,000 wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

With that death toll heavy on their minds Saturday morning, Mahmoud Ashi and a group of friends boarded a bus in New Jersey carrying 75 small handmade body bags. Ashi, who grew up in Gaza and moved to the United States in 1987, said his group spent four days crafting the bags out of sheets and cut-up mattress pads. On the side of each bag, they wrote the name of a child killed in Gaza.

The victims include Ashi's own brother and nephew, killed in their Gaza home Friday by a bombing in the middle of the night. Two of his nieces are hospitalized in critical condition.

"Is this [Israel's] right to defend themselves? Killing children?" he asked, holding out a bag with the name of a 10-year-old child. "My brother lost his life when he was sleeping. My nephew lost his life when he was sleeping."

The rally was supported by a broad coalition, including Palestinian rights groups, antiwar and climate advocates, Jewish anti-Zionist organizations, Indigenous rights groups, trans and queer liberation groups, and racial justice organizations.

Moshe Berg, an ultra-Orthodox Jew attending from Rockland County, N.Y., said the actions in Israel do not represent Jewish values. Seeing Berg's traditionally Jewish garb but not hearing his words, a protester walked by and told him, "See you in hell."

Emotions ran high. Signs and speakers accused Israel of "genocide." Many demonstrators chanted "from the river to the sea," a call for freedom from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea that some interpret as a call to wipe out Israel altogether.

D.C. police said they made one arrest in the evening for destruction of property, related to the spray-painting of the word "Gaza" on the nearby McDonald's on 17th Street. It was not clear who the perpetrator was. Separately, someone pressed red handprints, meant to symbolize blood, onto stone pillars along the White House perimeter.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Davies, Karina Elwood, Ellie Silverman and Clarence Williams of The Washington Post.

Thousands gathered Nov. 4, 2023, for the rally and march in downtown Washington, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. MUST CREDIT: Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post.

