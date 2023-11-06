Sections
PODCAST

TRAILER | The Devil of Pope County: America's Worst Family Massacre

by Tony Holt | Today at 9:30 a.m.

In December 1987, Ronald Gene Simmons murdered a total of 16 people – including his wife, children and grandchildren – and wounded four others during a rampage that started near Dover and ended in Russellville.

This six-part series, which debuts Nov. 13, includes interviews with people who were permanently affected by what they saw, heard and learned during and after Simmons’ deadly spree. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Tony Holt looks back on Arkansas’ biggest mass killing and its aftermath.

[Video player not showing up? Click here]

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

