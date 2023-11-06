Trojans women’s have sights set high

The Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball team opens its season at 5 p.m. this evening with a matchup against Missouri State at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The Trojans won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship and qualified for the WNIT. This year, the team hopes to take the next step and earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the conference tournament.

"We always want to win the conference," Coach Joe Foley said. "We were the first team to ever join the [Ohio Valley] conference in 75 years that ever won the conference in the first year."

Like many programs around college basketball, there are a lot of newcomers that are entering into the fold for the Trojans. Annemarie Batista, Leilani Wimbish-Gay and Courtney Davis are among several of the players new to the program that will be looking to contribute.

"It's hard when you have so many new kids," Foley said. "Hopefully we'll get our defense going a little bit. We're starting to play together as a team."

While defense has been the calling card for UALR in the past, Foley realizes that the team needs to find reliable scoring as well. After losing the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year -- 5-11 forward Salimatou Kourouma -- to Arizona through the transfer portal, the Trojans will look for a way to replace the 17 points per game she averaged.

"Offensively, we're starting to find out who can score a little bit for us," Foley said. "We've had a couple scrimmage games and about 30 practices now, so we're starting to see what the new kids can do and who is going to help us in the scoring department. We lost Sali. She was our big scorer last year, so we got to find some scoring."

Jaiyah Harris-Smith returns to the lineup and she will provide a steady presence and leadership from her point guard position. Faith Lee is another returner that is a capable scorer. The Monroe, La., native averaged more than eight points a game last year and will be expected to take another step forward this season.

Tia Harvey also returns after averaging 10 points a game last year for the Trojans. Both Lee and Harvey were named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team.

Missouri State is out of the Missouri Valley Conference and will be a formidable opponent for UALR to start the season with. The Bears won 20 games last season and also qualified for the WNIT.

Missouri State will be led by a very talented pair of returners in Jade Masogayo and Kennedy Taylor. Both players have been named to the Preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference second team.

While Missouri State will be a tough challenge, it will only get harder for UALR as it will play a nonconference schedule that includes matchups against Kansas State, Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss and Auburn.

"Anytime you're playing against Power 5 schools, athletically it's a challenge," Foley said. "We know we're going to play against great athletes. It's going to be a challenge anytime you play those schools, but that's what makes you good. You won't see anything in the conference as good or better, so it gives you a little leg up on knowing that we've faced something better and we got to be ready to go."