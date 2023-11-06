UALR men open vs. Texas State

The Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball team tips off the 2023-24 season at 7 p.m. tonight against Texas State at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. The Trojans will look to bounce back after a disappointing 2022-23 season that saw the team win just 10 games.

Coach Darrell Walker utilized the transfer portal in the offseason in order to bolster the roster with more experienced talent.

"They've come together really good," Walker said. "My main emphasis is to be so much better than we were last year defensively. Scoring wasn't the issue last year. We didn't guard anybody. That was our biggest problem."

Jamir Chaplin (USF), Bradley Douglas (Florida Southwest State) and Little Rock native Khalen Robinson (University of Arkansas) are among those transfers that are expected to make an immediate impact for the Trojans. DeAntoni Gordon returns to the lineup at forward after leading the team with 13.7 points per game a year ago.

"I like to try to keep my guys fresh," Walker said. "It's a long season. We got some legitimate guys coming off the bench that could probably start. We'll see how the rotation goes and how the game goes."

Another Razorback transfer in Makhel Mitchell is also hoping to contribute, but has yet to have his eligibility waiver cleared by the NCAA. Last season, Mitchell played an important role coming off the bench for Arkansas. At 6-10, he would bring size and a strong defensive presence in the paint that UALR did not have a year ago.

"There is a lot of people looking for waivers," Walker said. "It's a process. [Mitchell] knows it. He's not getting frustrated with it. We just got to keep banging away at it. There are so many guys in the portal, it's a long line"

During the summer, the team had an opportunity to travel to Italy and play several exhibition games. With so many newcomers on the roster, Walker believes the trip to Europe helped the players' connection with each other.

"We got nine new guys on this team so it will be interesting to see the chemistry on the court," Walker said. "I just wanted us to build some camaraderie and some chemistry with each other and to be able to get some early practice time and implement some of our stuff offensively and defensively.

"That's what we did. It was a good trip for everybody."

With a long season ahead, Walker doesn't want to look too far down the road as many roles on the court have yet to be determined. The Bobcats is looking to rebound from a disappointing season as well, so the Trojans focus is squarely on finding a way to knock them off and get the first win of the year under their belt.

"Texas State has come in here and beat us before a couple times," Walker said. "We have to be prepared. Nothing is guaranteed. It's about who is going to rebound the basketball and be able to run their tempo to what they want to play."