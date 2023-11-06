UAPB’s quarterback quandary unresolved

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas -- Earlier in the season, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff thought its quarterback battle was finished.

That sentiment didn't last, and Saturday's 38-14 loss at Prairie View A&M showed the position remains a question.

Head Coach Alonzo Hampton said the Golden Lions must improve at quarterback.

"You play three guys, that means there's something that's missing there," Hampton said. "But Mekhi [Hagens] is a guy that can flat out run the football. He can make you miss. If he would do his due diligence and study his playbook and try to become a student of the game, then he could be special. But we in a production-based business, where you can't wait on people. If they won't get it done, you gotta go find someone else."

UAPB (1-8, 0-6 SWAC) played three quarterbacks in the game. Chancellor Edwards started for the third straight game but shared some time with Hagens, as he had in previous weeks. His day ended after throwing an interception, which Prairie View returned for a touchdown.

Ahead of the Sept. 30 home game against Southern, Hampton named Jalen Macon the starter, and the quarterback position seemed to be sorted. However, the Golden Lions scored 3 points over the next three halves of football, and Macon hadn't played since the first half against Mississippi Valley State.

Macon got one series in the first half Saturday, but nothing more.

Hagens played the entire second half after leading a touchdown drive on the first possession of the third quarter. UAPB scored all 14 of its points against Prairie View (4-5, 4-2) in the second half.

In total, the three quarterbacks combined to complete 4 of 12 passes for 1 yard and an interception. Hagens was the team's second-leading rusher with 40 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Hampton said the quarterback must be the leader of the team, and that's a big quality he is looking for in a starter.

"You don't have to do it vocally, but you gotta do it by the way you prepare yourself, by the way you come to work, what you doing away from the building, and those things," Hampton said. "The guy that's going to lead this football program from the quarterback position, he's going to be mature. He's going to be dependable. He's going to be accountable, and he's definitely going to be trustworthy."

Overall this season, Macon has completed 66.3% of his passes for four touchdowns and one interception. Edwards has completed 57.8% with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Hagens has completed 46% with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

UAPB has two games remaining in Hampton's debut season as head coach. This year has been tough, but he said it has helped him identify the biggest needs in recruiting going forward.

"I didn't want to come in and just clean house," Hampton said.

"I didn't think it was the right thing to do, but I can say this: Every kid has had a true evaluation. Now, I know exactly what I'm working with, and I know what we gotta go get, and that's what we'll be going to get."