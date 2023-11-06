Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 27-Nov. 1 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 27
Kenneth Eugene Reinholtz, 47, and Hollie LaDawn Wentz, 47, both of Fayetteville
Evan Michael Stoll, 29, and Catherine Marie Halloran, 27, both of Fayetteville
Dalton Hamilton Trumbo, 27, and Emily Elizabeth Kapp, 28, both of Dallas
Nicholas Gregory Wills, 33, Springdale, and Hailee Rachelle Byler, 36, Elkins
Oct. 30
Benjamin Hunter Adams, 31, and Elizabeth Ashley Word, 31, both of Springdale
Rodger Lee Hoyt, 67, and Karla Anne McCormick, 68, both of Winslow
Ryan Andrew Martin, 51, and Anna Marie Nelson, 51, both of Fayetteville
Dakota Tyler Molesy, 27, and Mikaela Linda Vega, 23, both of Fayetteville
Clifford John Nichols, 40, and Stacee Carllota Lambey, 39, both of Fayetteville
Guy Eric Parker, 61, Hot Springs Village, and Jill Kathryn Dabbs, 51, Springdale
Juan Carlos Ramos Figueroa, 27, and Griselda Patricia Garcia Galdamez, 29, both of Springdale
Kevin Robert Ritchey, 32, and Shayla Kay Gibbs, 30, both of Springdale
Triston Tobias Smith, 18, Winslow, and Katelyn Marie Risner, 21, West Fork
Lowell Thomas Snow, 73, and Debbie Ree Horton, 68, both of Prairie Grove
Trystan Oaks Spears-Thomas, 26, and Daisy Orleana English, 39, both of Fayetteville
Elliot Lee Thompson, 34, and Haley Celeste Aguirre, 26, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 31
Juan Jose Aguilar Jr., 39, and Maria Del Socorro Sanchez Avila, 33, both of Springdale
Fernando Adrian Carbajal, 35, and Kelly Anne Wolfe, 41, both of Fayetteville
Caleb Bradford Chastain, 23, and Kinady Grace Allen, 22, both of Springdale
Avery Dane Ferguson, 20, and Susanna Mae Barron, 18, both of Springdale
TaShauna Marie Glenn, 30, and Isleta Renea Webb, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Caleb Eriks Israel, 25, and Elijah Wilbur Elliott, 19, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Allen Brady Lance, 26, and Ashley Grace Edwards, 26, both of Huntsville
Cal Bryon Saunders, 47, and Stacy Lynn Terhune, 45, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Matthew Scott Vanblaricom, 23, and Angela Grace Marie Potter, 21, both of Fayetteville
Breon Dkeith Willis, 43, and Michelle Alaine Moxley, 41, both of Elkins
Nov. 1
Nicolas Ernesto, 25, Springfield, Mo., and Cassidy Lynn Craghead, 25, Sallisaw, Okla.
Zachary Hunter Looper, 23, and Hope Maria Hanson, 22, both of Fayetteville
Trae Dale Miller, 26, and Morgan Noel Sigmon, 23, both of Fayetteville
Scott Thomas Walker, 30, and Carly Nicole Garland, 28, both of Fayetteville