Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 27-Nov. 1 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 27

Kenneth Eugene Reinholtz, 47, and Hollie LaDawn Wentz, 47, both of Fayetteville

Evan Michael Stoll, 29, and Catherine Marie Halloran, 27, both of Fayetteville

Dalton Hamilton Trumbo, 27, and Emily Elizabeth Kapp, 28, both of Dallas

Nicholas Gregory Wills, 33, Springdale, and Hailee Rachelle Byler, 36, Elkins

Oct. 30

Benjamin Hunter Adams, 31, and Elizabeth Ashley Word, 31, both of Springdale

Rodger Lee Hoyt, 67, and Karla Anne McCormick, 68, both of Winslow

Ryan Andrew Martin, 51, and Anna Marie Nelson, 51, both of Fayetteville

Dakota Tyler Molesy, 27, and Mikaela Linda Vega, 23, both of Fayetteville

Clifford John Nichols, 40, and Stacee Carllota Lambey, 39, both of Fayetteville

Guy Eric Parker, 61, Hot Springs Village, and Jill Kathryn Dabbs, 51, Springdale

Juan Carlos Ramos Figueroa, 27, and Griselda Patricia Garcia Galdamez, 29, both of Springdale

Kevin Robert Ritchey, 32, and Shayla Kay Gibbs, 30, both of Springdale

Triston Tobias Smith, 18, Winslow, and Katelyn Marie Risner, 21, West Fork

Lowell Thomas Snow, 73, and Debbie Ree Horton, 68, both of Prairie Grove

Trystan Oaks Spears-Thomas, 26, and Daisy Orleana English, 39, both of Fayetteville

Elliot Lee Thompson, 34, and Haley Celeste Aguirre, 26, both of Fayetteville

Oct. 31

Juan Jose Aguilar Jr., 39, and Maria Del Socorro Sanchez Avila, 33, both of Springdale

Fernando Adrian Carbajal, 35, and Kelly Anne Wolfe, 41, both of Fayetteville

Caleb Bradford Chastain, 23, and Kinady Grace Allen, 22, both of Springdale

Avery Dane Ferguson, 20, and Susanna Mae Barron, 18, both of Springdale

TaShauna Marie Glenn, 30, and Isleta Renea Webb, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Caleb Eriks Israel, 25, and Elijah Wilbur Elliott, 19, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Allen Brady Lance, 26, and Ashley Grace Edwards, 26, both of Huntsville

Cal Bryon Saunders, 47, and Stacy Lynn Terhune, 45, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Matthew Scott Vanblaricom, 23, and Angela Grace Marie Potter, 21, both of Fayetteville

Breon Dkeith Willis, 43, and Michelle Alaine Moxley, 41, both of Elkins

Nov. 1

Nicolas Ernesto, 25, Springfield, Mo., and Cassidy Lynn Craghead, 25, Sallisaw, Okla.

Zachary Hunter Looper, 23, and Hope Maria Hanson, 22, both of Fayetteville

Trae Dale Miller, 26, and Morgan Noel Sigmon, 23, both of Fayetteville

Scott Thomas Walker, 30, and Carly Nicole Garland, 28, both of Fayetteville