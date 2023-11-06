What season are we in?

Statewide we saw our first freeze this past week, but low temperatures varied considerably depending on where you live. In my yard, the lowest temperature was 30 degrees, but it was not a killing frost. The low temperatures did zap my basil





and a few coleus





-although some varieties fared better than others.





I had a little wilting on the tropicals and figs, but then two days later, we had full sunshine and almost 80 degrees! I still have plenty of summer color going strong, including common impatiens,





begonias, pentas and more. In looking at this week's forecast, we are back to spring for a few days with a low of only 43. I know we are confused about what to wear each day but think about our poor plants that have to thrive in this roller coaster! How does your garden look?