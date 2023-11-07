Agency reports deer plentiful for hunting

Arkansas most popular hunting season, modern gun deer season, opens Saturday across the state. The season runs through Dec. 3 in most of Arkansas. A second modern gun deer season is Dec. 26-28.

Muzzle-loader deer season will be Dec. 9-11 in most of the state. The first segment was Oct. 21-29.

There will be a private land antlerless only modern gun season Dec. 29-31. Archery deer season opened Sept. 23 and runs through Feb. 29 statewide.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports deer are plentiful in all Arkansas counties. The zone bag limit is five deer. No more than two can be bucks, which may include: two antlered bucks with archery, muzzle-loader or modern gun, five antlerless with archery, three antlerless with muzzle-loader and modern gun combined.

There are no antler-point restrictions on harvest. Button bucks count as antlerless deer. Regulations regarding chronic wasting disease apply. Go to agfc.com for regulations and complete regulations for hunting in the various deer zones.