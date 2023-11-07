Boilermakers soar behind Edey’s play

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Zach Edey opened the season by scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and Camden Heide had 13 points Monday night as No. 3 Purdue beat Samford 98-45.

Braden Smith and Fletchers Loyer each had 12 points and combined for half of the Boilermakers 16 three-pointers. Purdue tied a school record with its 25th consecutive regular season win over a non-conference foe while Edey, the defending national player of the year, posted his 40th career double-double.

The Boilermakers also had 10 blocks on college basketball's opening night.

Jaden Campbell scored 11 points and Rylan Jones added eight to lead Samford.

In Purdue's first contest since an embarrassing first-round NCAA Tournament loss to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson, the Boilermakers sent a strong, quick message: They're back and might be even better than last year's Big Ten regular season and tourney champions.

Purdue scored the first 11 points and took a 21-2 lead before the Bulldogs even made a basket, a drought that finally ended with a layup with 13:22 left in the first half -- nearly three minutes before Edey took a shot.

His first basket came on a layup nearly 11 1/2 minutes into the game to make it 31-9. And then it was off to the races.

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Terrence Edwards had 24 points and Raekwon Horton made a three-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in overtime, sending James Madison past No. 4 Michigan State for a 79-76 victory. Tyson Walker scored 35 points for Michigan State, but he had the ball poked away from behind in the closing seconds of the season opener. The Spartans shot 36.1% overall. They missed 19 of 20 three-point shots and made just 23 of 37 free throws. ... Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and eight rebounds in his Kansas debut, Kevin McCullar Jr. made four three-pointers and finished with 22 points and the top-ranked Jayhawks cruised to a 99-56 victory over North Carolina Central. Nic Timberlake had 13 points, KJ Adams scored 12 and Dajuan Harris Jr. dished out 10 assists for Kansas, which led 59-17 by halftime before coasting over the final 20 minutes to its 51st consecutive home-opening win. ... Kyle Filipowski scored 25 points to help No. 2 Duke beat Dartmouth 92-54 to open Year 2 under Jon Scheyer. Freshman Caleb Foster added 15 points for the Blue Devils (1-0), who shot 64.4% and had doubled up the Big Green by halftime (42-21). The preseason ACC favorite won its 23rd consecutive season opener despite playing without returning wing starter Mark Mitchell due to a lower-body injury. ... Kam Jones scored 20 points and No. 5 Marquette beat Northern Illinois 92-70. Marquette entered with its highest preseason ranking since 1977, when it was coming off a national championship and started out at No. 3. The Golden Eagles return four starters from a team that won the Big East's regular-season and tournament championships last season. ... Alex Karaban scored 22 points and defending national champion UConn opened the season with a 95-52 rout of Northern Arizona. Tristen Newton scored 14 points, Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle each had 12 and Samson Johnson added 11 for No. 6 UConn, which unveiled the school's latest championship banner in a pregame ceremony. The Huskies shot 56% (32 of 57) from the floor and held the Lumberjacks to 34% (20 of 59). ... Emanuel Sharp scored a career-high 20 points, Damian Dunn added 18 points and No. 7 Houston beat Louisiana-Monroe 84-31. Sharp was 5 for 9 from the floor and hit four three-pointers. Houston shot 43% and was 11 for 35 on three-pointers. ... Dalton Knecht scored 17 points and No. 9 Tennessee's defense was in midseason form as the Volunteers opened the season by beating Tennessee Tech 80-42. Knecht, a Northern Colorado grad transfer, scored 14 points in the first half. Josiah-Jordan James added 15 points and Jordan Gainey 11. Tennessee Tech was limited to 22% shooting. The Golden Eagles turned over the ball 16 times and had eight shots blocked, four by Jonas Aidoo, who had eight rebounds. ... Wooga Poplar scored 21 points, Norchad Omier had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 13 Miami beat New Jersey Institute of Technology 101-60. Poplar shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. The junior guard didn't play the final 12:10 after Miami built a 72-44 lead. Coming off their first Final Four appearance, the Hurricanes also had 16 points and 10 rebounds from Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland. ... Hayden Hefner scored 19 points, Wade Taylor IV had 16 and No. 15 Texas A&M opened the season with a 78-46 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. The Aggies were up by 13 early in the second half when they used a 13-2 run to extend the lead to 55-31 with 15 minutes to go. Taylor scored the first five points in that stretch, and he and Hefner made consecutive three-pointers to cap the key spurt. ... Rob Dillingham scored 17 points, D.J. Wagner had 13 and No. 16 Kentucky shot 59% in the second half to rout New Mexico State 86-46. The Wildcats' touted freshmen took charge after four minutes and helped the team pull away. Wagner and Justin Edwards (12 points) set the tone, and Kentucky native Reed Sheppard finished with 12 points. Dillingham heated up late and went 6 of 11 from the floor. ... Ithiel Horton scored 17 points and No. 18 Texas unveiled its new transfer-heavy lineup with an 88-56 season-opening romp over Incarnate Word. Texas made it to the Elite Eight last season, and then rebuilt the team with five transfers. Three started -- Max Abmas from Oral Roberts, Horton from Central Florida and Ze'Rik Onyema from UTEP -- and the Longhorns needed little time to find their on-court chemistry. Those three combined for 40 points. ... Armando Bacot scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the best season opener of his career, helping No. 19 North Carolina beat Radford 86-70. RJ Davis and Cormac Ryan both scored 13 points, and Harrison Ingram had 12 points for the Tar Heels. North Carolina won its 19th consecutive season opener. ... Eric Dixon and Tyler Burton each scored 15 points to lead No. 22 Villanova to a 90-63 win over American. The Wildcats led by as many as 32 in the first game of what they expect to turn into a bounce-back season after a 17-17 finish in Coach Kyle Neptune's first year. ... Grant Nelson scored 24 points and fellow transfer Aaron Estrada added 16 in impressive Alabama debuts, leading the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide to a 105-73 victory over Morehead State. Mark Sears, the top returning scorer, had 13 points and five assists. Freshman Jarin Stevenson scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. ... Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 18 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 and No. 25 Illinois pulled away in the second half to beat Eastern Illinois 80-52. Twelve players scored for the Illini as they used their depth to turn away the Panthers. Gibbs-Lawhorn, a freshman on a team of mostly veteran players, was impressive in his Illini debut. The slender 6-1 guard shot 7 of 10 from the floor, including a one-handed dunk in the first half that ignited the State Farm Center crowd.

Purdue guard Lance Jones (55) knocks the ball away from Samford guard A.J. Staton-McCray (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Samford guard Rylan Jones (21) drives under Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Samford guard Josh Holloway (1) tries to shoots around Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Purdue guard Lance Jones, left, an dSamford guard Josh Holloway (1) dive for a looss ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

