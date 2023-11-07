Brown everywhere for Heber Springs

Nothing stood out about Parker Brown the first time Van Paschal saw him.

To this day, nothing about him does on the practice field.

But when the game jerseys are on and the lights of Friday night are their brightest, the Heber Springs coach said his senior do-it-all leader is at his best.

"The movements of Parker are really not anything exciting until Friday night," Paschal said. "His practice movements, they won't impress you. They hadn't impressed me whatsoever.

"But on Friday night, there are some things that are eye-catching. He'll make some catches that a lot of folks won't make. He runs the ball, he breaks tackles, he just plays on a different level, which is what you're supposed to do."

In Friday's regular season finale, a 41-0 win over Riverview, Brown had a hand in everything Heber Springs (6-3, 5-1 4A-2) did, becoming the Arkansas Democrat Gazette Player of the Week for his performance.

Brown had four rushes for 163 yards, 2 punt returns that totaled 135 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a pass for a 14-yard touchdown. He intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble on defense. On the whole, he had a career-high 322 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.

When Paschal took the job at Heber Springs in late May, the No. 1 player from last season's team people wanted to talk about was Brown. "You've got to have him," they said.

"I see that, now. Definitely a difference-maker," Paschal said.

Brown is one of three players in school history to score five or more touchdowns in a game twice, along with Jerry Pilkinton in the 1940s and Markeyvus Mays in 2010-11. He also tied his own school record with two punt return touchdowns in a game, setting the school record for most in a career with four.

"He's never once batted an eye about going both ways," Paschal said. "... That's a leadership quality. That's something that I stressed to the senior coming in that senior year, you lead by example. And he's certainly taking it to another level."

Heber Springs locked up the No. 2 seed this season after a 2-7 record a year ago. The Panthers have their first winning record since 2018.

On Oct. 27, Heber Springs lost to Harding Academy 41-14 in what was effectively a conference championship game. But the win against Riverview, behind a stellar performance from Brown, has the Panthers back on track.

"That's really big," Paschal said. "We talked about momentum. You definitely don't want to go in [to the playoffs] on a loss.

"[The Harding Academy loss] showed us what level we have to play at. Now you know how hard and how fast you have to play in order to beat a team like Harding Academy. So that's gonna help in the long run."