Cabot veteran will challenge Crawford for 1st Congressional District seat

WASHINGTON -- Next fall's matchup in Arkansas' 1st Congressional District could feature two U.S. Army veterans running for the seat.

Rodney Govens of Cabot made his intentions known Monday by filing to be a Democratic candidate in pursuit of the seat. He was among the Arkansans who filed candidacy paperwork with the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office on the first day of the state's party filing period.

If Govens wins the Democratic primary, he would likely face incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford ofJonesboro, in the general election.

Govens is a U.S. Army veteran; he served as a communications specialist during Operation Iraqi Freedom with an additional deployment during Operation Enduring Freedom. He received an honorable discharge in 2005, ending a 3 1/2-year period of military service.

As for Crawford, he was an explosive ordinance disposal technician before being discharged in 1989, ending his time with the Army after four years. Crawford was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010, becoming the first Republican to represent the 1st District since the Reconstruction period following the Civil War.

Govens ran for District 44 in the state House of Representatives in 2020, losing to incumbent Rep. Cameron Cooper, R-Romance, in the 83.7%-16.7% general election matchup.

"When I ran back in 2020, I was told I had absolutely no shot," Govens told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

"Here's why I thought I could [win] then and why I could now: This is not a Republican versus Democrat issue; this is a representation issue," he added. "People just don't identify as Republican and leave it alone. They want to know their neighbors."

In his release, Govens tied his political aspirations partially to his work as a court-appointed special advocate, in which his responsibilities include advocating for foster children in court settings. His volunteer work has a personal connection; Govens spent his teenage years in foster care.

"Our society tends to turn a blind eye to pressing issues, such as the challenges faced by enlisted military families on welfare, a failing foster care system, and threats against the LGBTQ+ community and women," he said in his release.

"I've faced challenges throughout my life, from overcoming adversity at Epworth Children's Home to serving in Iraq from 2003 to 2004. I am no stranger to tough fights, and with your support, we can triumph in this election."

Govens has informed his campaign he will not put his work on hold while running for office.

"I can't let my kids down," he said Monday.

Govens is hinging his campaign on building relationships across the district. He promised multiple events would happen across the district during the coming year of campaigning.

"I'm going to make it a point that I'm going to go to every single county in this area [and] in this district," he said. "From Boone and Baxter counties up there by Harrison all the way down to Eudora, Arkansas, in Chicot County."

A spokesperson for the Crawford campaign did not return a Democrat-Gazette inquiry regarding a possible comment.

Crawford, in his seventh term in Congress' lower chamber, serves on the House Agriculture; Science, Space and Technology; and Transportation and Infrastructure committees, as well as on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

He leads the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's subcommittee related to highway and transit programs. House Agriculture Committee leaders selected Crawford and North Carolina Democrat Don Davis in June to lead the committee's Agriculture Labor Working Group.

Crawford starts his reelection bid with $820,000 cash on hand as of Sept. 30, according to a report submitted to the Federal Election Commission. His campaign raised around $200,000 during the third quarter of this year.

Govens is one of the first candidates of Vortex PAC; former gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones launched the political action committee in February with the goal of flipping Arkansas' four House seats from Republican to Democrat.

Other Vortex PAC candidates include Marcus Jones for Arkansas' 2nd District seat and Caitlin Draper for the state's 3rd District. Marcus Jones and Draper filed paperwork with the Secretary of State's Office on Monday with hopes of defeating incumbents French Hill of Little Rock and Steve Womack of Rogers, respectively.

Chris Jones said that Vortex PAC is working on naming a candidate to run against Rep. Bruce Westerman, of Hot Springs, in the 4th Congressional District.