Cann-Ward performs at ASC Live@5

On Friday, the Catherine M. Bellamy Theatre stage at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas was alive with 50-plus fans enjoying the smooth saxophone sounds of Darnell Cann-Ward.

Cann-Ward is a founding member of the ever-popular Platinum Hitz Band, which regularly appears at Live@5. For November, he stepped out front to showcase his talents backed by some new faces along with a handful of his fellow bandmates from Hitz.

Throughout the two-hour performance, he picked up an assortment of brass instruments, including tenor, alto and soprano saxophones. In addition to Cann-Ward's brass, Kenny Fisher joined in on trombone along with Platinum Hitz drummer J.P. Celestine and keyboard player C. Brad. They played an assortment of R&B classics presented in instrumental form, including a rousing arrangement of "Route 66."

Stirred in the mix of instrumental tunes were a handful of vocal offerings by a couple of familiar figures from Platinum Hitz. Nelson Kimble and Lucy Barron brought their standard high-energy singing and dancing to back up Cann-Ward's horn playing. Kimble moved the audience with his version of "You're My Angel," while Barron ratcheted up the energy with her trademark "Wang Dang Doodle."

Kimble affirmed his Platinum Hitz bandmate.

"Lucy and I are here tonight because we support this brother in anything he does," Kimble said.

Cann-Ward showed his appreciation.

"Whenever I call on them, they are always there," he said. "I only asked Nelson yesterday to join us tonight so without time to practice, I didn't expect it to rain gold."

Looking straight at Kimble, Cann-Ward added with a grin, "But I thank you for the silver, brother."

Bringing instrumental offerings back around, young percussionist James Brown made a surprise appearance, joining the group with his unique and unusual hand-pan drum. The lap-held instrument amounts to an upside-down steel drum in miniature. The crisp, clear tones emitted from the hand-played orb were complimented by horns, piano and drum kit, leaving those in attendance amazed.

Equally impressed as all those in attendance, Cann-Ward said to Brown:

"I've been around here for 20 years and never seen or heard anything like this. Where have you been hiding all this time?"

After a pair of numbers with Brown's hand-pan, Cann-Ward stepped to the forefront again, playing the Jackson 5's "I'll Be There" and Stevie Wonder's "I Wish." Nearing the end of their second set, Kimble returned to give his personal spin on Johnnie Taylor's "Last Two Dollars."

"You have been entertained this evening by a piece of Platinum Hitz Band." He introduced all his bandmates, ending up with Kimble, referring to the singer as "the crazy one. There's nobody else like him."

"Thanks as always to the Arts and Science Center for their ongoing support of music and art in our area," he said.

Special guest percussionist James Brown sat in with his hand-pan steel drum adding a new dimension to Darnell Cann-Ward's Live@5 performance Friday. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

