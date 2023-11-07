Colorado officer acquitted in death of Elijah McClain

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Elijah McClain's mother wiped tears from her eyes as a verdict was read Monday acquitting a second Denver-area police officer in the 2019 death of her son.

Two of three officers to face trial so far avoided prison time after being found not guilty, leaving Sheneen McClain and police reform advocates still searching for justice. Elijah McClain's death fueled national outrage about racial injustice in policing after the 23-year-old Black man was put in a neck hold and injected with an overdose of ketamine after police stopped him as he walked home from a convenience store.

In the most recent trial, a 12-person jury found Aurora officer Nathan Woodyard, who put McClain in the neck hold, not guilty of homicide and manslaughter following a weeks-long trial in state district court. He faced years in prison if convicted.

Sheneen McClain sat in the front row of the courtroom and left with a fist raised high, just as she did after the first trial last month against two other officers. She declined to comment, but a supporter who accompanied her called the verdict "pathetic" and a sign that the justice system was not changing.

"Her son should be alive, and everybody claims to agree with that, but for some reason we can't hold to account the people that took that away," said MiDian Holmes, an activist who befriended Sheneen McClain after they met at a 2020 protest. "I think she understands and she recognizes that if she can feel, she can fight. This fight is not over for Sheneen McClain. She is going to turn this pain into promise and into progress."

A third officer was convicted in the earlier trial of the lesser charges he faced -- negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Two paramedics from the Aurora fire department are awaiting trial later this month.

Woodyard declined to comment following his acquittal. Defense lawyer Megan Downing said, "We believe it was the right verdict, not an easy one."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said outside the courthouse with the prosecuting attorneys by his side that his office was undeterred in its pursuit of justice for Elijah McClain.

"At this moment, I'm thinking about Sheneen McClain, who has fought hard to keep her son's memory alive and to live on a blessing," Weiser said. "No mother should go through what she has gone through."

Unlike the first two officers who were prosecuted, Woodyard took the stand during his trial. He testified that he put McClain in the neck hold because he feared for his life after he heard McClain say, "I intend to take my power back" and another officer say, "He just grabbed your gun, dude."

Defense attorneys stressed Woodyard was not there during the crucial minutes when McClain's condition was deteriorating. Body camera footage seen by jurors showed Woodyard stepping away for part of the confrontation.

McClain's death had received little attention until protests over the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked renewed outrage. His pleading words captured on police body camera video, "I'm an introvert and I'm different," struck a chord.

A local prosecutor in 2019 decided against criminal charges because the coroner's office could not determine exactly how McClain died. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered state Attorney General Phil Weiser's office to take another look at the case in 2020, and a grand jury indicted the officers and paramedics in 2021.

Sheneen McClain, right, mother of Elijah McClain, and friend and supporter MiDian Holmes join hands and raise their fists in protest after suspended Aurora, Colo., Police officer Nathan Woodyard was acquitted in the 2019 death of Elijah, at the Adams County Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Brighton, Colo. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP)



Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, speaks with reporters at the Adams County Justice Center in Brighton, Colo., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, after a jury found suspended Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard not guilty over his role in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP)



Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, right, embraces Sheneen McClain outside a courtroom at the Adams County Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Brighton, Colo., as they await word of the jury's verdict over suspended Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard's role in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP)



Sheneen McClain, left, mother of Elijah McClain, and friend and supporter MiDian Holmes, right, clasp hands as they hold up their fists in protest over the verdict of a Denver-area police offer who was acquitted in the 2019 death of Elijah, outside of the Adams County Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Brighton, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)



Suspended Aurora, Colo., Police officer Nathan Woodyard, front, leaves a courtroom at the Adams County Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, after he was acquitted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP)

