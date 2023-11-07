Federal lawsuit accuses former director of defunct juvenile facility, others of sexual and physical abuse of patients

A lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at a now-defunct Randolph County juvenile behavioral facility has been filed against its former director, Ted Suhl, and others in federal court in Arkansas.

According to a complaint filed Monday on behalf of eight "John Doe" plaintiffs, sexual and physical abuse of patients by staff members was covered up for decades by administrators, including Suhl, who went to prison in 2016 after a federal bribery and fraud conviction. The Lord's Ranch closed down after Suhl was convicted. His seven-year prison sentence was commuted in 2019 by former President Donald Trump at the behest of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and former U.S. Attorney Bud Cummins.

All plaintiffs are identified as John Does to protect their identities, according to a press release. The plaintiffs are represented by Martin D. Gould of Romanucci & Blandin, LLC in Chicago and Joshua D. Gillispie of the Gillispie Law Firm in North Little Rock.



