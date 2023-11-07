Hamas military wing fires rockets into Israel’s north

RMEISH, Lebanon -- The military wing of Palestinian group Hamas said Monday it fired rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel, triggering Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese side of the border.

The Qassam Brigades said in a statement its militants fired 16 rockets on the town of Nahariya and the southern outskirts of the city of Haifa in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Haifa is the furthest city targeted by rockets from the Lebanese side since the start of the Israel-Hamas war nearly a month ago.

The Israeli army said approximately 30 rockets were fired from the Lebanese side targeting northern Israel, adding it was responding by shelling the origin points of rocket launches. The exchange lasted about half an hour, and Israel's Iron Dome could be clearly seen intercepting rockets from Lebanon. Relative calm prevailed afterward.

About three hours later, Israel's air force carried out airstrikes on "Hezbollah targets" inside Lebanon, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that details would follow later.

Strong explosions could be heard in the area.

The exchange of fire came as Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah said its fighters attacked at least three Israeli military posts along the border around sunset Monday.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency also reported a drone strike on the outskirts of the village of Aramta near the southern city of Jezzine -- a Hezbollah stronghold that is about 12 miles north of the border.

The clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces erupted on Oct. 8, a day after the war started. The fighting has been largely contained along the border, but in recent days, as Israeli troops began moving ground troops into Gaza, military activities have increased.

An Israeli airstrike killed four civilians, a woman and three children in south Lebanon on Monday, after which Hezbollah fired a rocket on the northern Israeli municipality of Kiryat Shmona, leaving one Israeli dead.

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Teibel of The Associated Press.

A woman covers her face with a picture of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as she mourns while attending the funeral of Hezbollah fighter, Qassim Ibrahim Abu-Taam, who was killed by Israeli shelling, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their comrade, Qassim Ibrahim Abu-Taam, who was killed along Lebanon's southern border with Israel, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



People stand next to the damaged car that hit by an Israeli airstrike in the town of Ainata, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. An Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 evening killed four civilians, including a woman and three children, raising the likelihood of a dangerous new escalation in the conflict on the Lebanon-Israel border. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)



Samir Ayoub, uncle of three children who were killed by an Israeli airstrike, puts flowers on their car in the town of Ainata, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. An Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 evening killed four civilians, including a woman and three children, raising the likelihood of a dangerous new escalation in the conflict on the Lebanon-Israel border. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)



Civil Defense workers inspect the damaged car that hit by an Israeli airstrike in the town of Ainata, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. An Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 evening killed four civilians, including a woman and three children, raising the likelihood of a dangerous new escalation in the conflict on the Lebanon-Israel border. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)



People shout slogans as they attend the funeral procession of Hezbollah fighter, Qassim Ibrahim Abu-Taam, seen in the picture, who was killed by Israeli shelling, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



The mother of Hezbollah fighter, Qassim Ibrahim Abu-Taam, right, who was killed along Lebanon's southern border with Israel, holds her son's portraits during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their comrade, Qassim Ibrahim Abu-Taam, who was killed along Lebanon's southern border with Israel, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

