Luis Aroyo-Lopez, 23, of Santa Rosa, Calif., was arrested in San Francisco on suspicion that he decapitated a female relative and took her head when he fled the scene, police said.

Laszlo Simon, who became director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, Hungary, for a five-year term in 2021, was fired after the government determined that five photos on display at the World Press Photo exhibition violated the law restricting children's access to content that depicts homosexuality or gender change.

Beth Meyer, 61, a managing partner at Paradise Vintage Market in North Fort Myers, Fla., displayed a human skull for sale at the antique store until it was acquired by the Lee County sheriff's office and sent to the local medical examiner's office, which will test the skull for more information.

Stan Thompson, Iowa's deputy attorney general, encouraged the State Appeals Board to approve $10 million in settlements to the siblings of an adopted 16-year-old girl who was starved to death as they endured "significant physical and emotional damage."

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's former prime minister, has become Conservation International's sixth Arnhold Distinguished Fellow and would serve a two-year term to advocate for climate action internationally, especially on issues affecting the Pacific and Antarctica, the group said.

Michael Leffler, a spokesperson for the Marion County, Ind., Prosecutor's Office, said a 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal recklessness as authorities claim she drove her car into a building she believed was an "Israel school" in Indianapolis.

Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Management Agency in Abuja, Nigeria, said two maintenance workers were killed and two others were being treated for severe burns in a fire at the Canadian High Commission.

Indi Gregory, an 8-month-old British girl diagnosed with a rare metabolic disorder, was granted Italian citizenship with the Cabinet citing "preeminent humanitarian values."

Pope Francis met with European rabbis on Monday and decried antisemitism, war and terrorism in a written speech he declined to read, saying he wasn't feeling well.