Israeli airstrikes pound northern region of Gaza

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip -- The Israeli army severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and pounded it with airstrikes Monday, preparing for expected ground battles with Hamas militants in Gaza's largest city and an even bloodier phase of the month-old war.

Already, the Palestinian death toll surpassed 10,000, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Monday. The ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. Some 1,400 Israelis have died, mostly civilians killed in the Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas that started the war.

The figure given of Palestinians killed could not be independently verified, but a Pentagon spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, said Monday that the United States had assessed the civilian casualty toll as in "the thousands."

The United Nations, and many nations and aid groups, have urged Israel to commit to a cease-fire or humanitarian pause to help civilians in Gaza, but Israeli officials have so far resisted those calls.

The war has quickly become the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence since Israel's establishment 75 years ago, with no end in sight as Israel vows to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities.

Casualties are likely to rise sharply as the war turns to close urban combat. Troops are expected to enter Gaza City soon, Israeli media reported, and Palestinian militants who have had years to prepare are likely to fight street by street, launching ambushes from a vast network of tunnels.

"We're closing in on them," said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman. "We've completed our encirclement, separating Hamas strongholds in the north from the south."

Several hundred thousand people are believed to remain in the north in the assault's path. The military says a one-way corridor for residents of Gaza City and surrounding areas to flee south remains available. But many are afraid to use the route, part of which is held by Israeli troops.

A 27-year-old woman, who has three children and is eight months pregnant with her fourth, told The Washington Post that she and her family decided to leave their home in the Shati refugee camp, on the outskirts of Gaza City, after a night of intense bombardment. Her family -- including her husband, their three children and her disabled father, as well as her husband's mother and four of his siblings -- set out at 9 a.m. Monday.

When it was too dangerous to travel by car, they continued on foot, the woman said, walking for four hours alongside hundreds of other families, all holding white flags "so that the army knew that we were civilians and that there were no soldiers among us." Her feet started to bleed.

At several points, "we saw some bodies lying on the ground," said the woman, whom The Post is not naming to protect her safety. All along, they "heard the sounds of some shells and heavy bullets being fired."

By day's end, they made it to Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

In recent days, airstrikes have hit U.N. facilities where thousands are sheltering, as well as hospitals, which have been overwhelmed by wounded and running low on power and supplies.

During previous wars, civilians could expect relative safety at these facilities, as well as access to food, water and medicine. But the sites are now overflowing with people and running out of supplies, and increasingly have not been spared from the fighting.

The number of U.N. employees killed by Israeli strikes inside Gaza has reached 89, "many of them together with members of their families," U.N. Secretary General António Guterres told reporters Monday. The dead included "teachers, principals, doctors, engineers, support staff," he said, noting that the toll was higher than "in any conflict in the history of our organization."

Guterres also launched an "urgent" appeal to U.N. member nations for a $1.2 billion fund for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, calling the situation "a crisis of humanity."

U.S. diplomats, meanwhile, said they are working on expanding the shipments of humanitarian aid to Gaza. They say about 600 trucks need to reach the enclave each day, up from the 100 to 120 trucks currently crossing the Egyptian border. The stumbling block, according to officials involved in negotiations, has been setting up an efficient screening system that will satisfy Israeli demands that military support to Hamas isn't allowed to slip through.

On Monday afternoon, a child was killed and six people were injured in a strike on the roof of one of Shifa's main buildings, according to hospital Director Mohamed Abu Salmiya.

Abu Salmiya said Israel was responsible for the strike, which also destroyed several solar panels. The Post spoke to a second eyewitness who confirmed that civilians were hit by a missile strike.

A spokesman for the IDF told The Post it was "checking" on the report.

The strike came in what witnesses said was one of the heaviest nights of bombardment yet in northern Gaza. Israel said it struck 450 targets overnight, killing a number of Hamas military commanders. Israel blames civilian casualties on Hamas, accusing the militants of operating in residential neighborhoods.

The spokesman for Hamas's military wing, who goes by Abu Obaida, said Hamas fighters had destroyed 27 Israeli military vehicles over the past 48 hours, firing dozens of mortar shells and clashing with Israeli forces across the enclave.

The Post could not independently verify either side's accounts.

BOMBARDMENT

The overnight barrages crushed homes, burying unknown numbers of people underneath in the Shati refugee camp, a densely built-up district on the Mediterranean coast adjacent to central Gaza City, Palestinians who fled south Monday reported.

Ghassan Abu Sitta, a surgeon at Shifa Hospital, told The Associated Press the hospital buildings shook all night from the bombardment "and we started getting the bodies and the wounded. It was horrendous."

Within hours, he said, hundreds of dead and injured people from the nearby Shati refugee camp began to stream in.





In the darkness, Abu Sitta said, doctors treated people in the car park. Everywhere else was full.

As of Monday afternoon, six of the hospital's operating rooms had closed because of shortages of fuel needed to power the generators. In the five remaining operating rooms, "there is little we can do" without electricity or adequate medicines, he said. "We are randomly picking those we can operate on."

As a result of the strikes, Gaza was hit by another sweeping communications blackout that cut internet and phone service for the third time since the war began. Phone and internet connectivity appeared to be gradually returning Monday.

The Israeli military released videos that it said showed its ground troops uncovering Hamas rocket launchers in a youth center and near a mosque in northern Gaza. It did not provide the precise locations where the videos were filmed, and the images did not include any visible landmarks, so The Associated Press could not independently confirm the videos.

Around 70% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have fled their homes since the war began. Food, medicine, fuel and water are running low, and U.N.-run schools-turned-shelters are beyond capacity. Many people are sleeping on the streets outside.

In a sign of growing unrest elsewhere in the region, a Palestinian man stabbed two members of Israel's paramilitary Border Police in east Jerusalem before being shot dead, according to police and an AP reporter at the scene. Police said one of the officers, a 20-year-old woman, was later pronounced dead.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot to death four Palestinian men in a vehicle in the city of Tulkarem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said two of the men were high-ranking militants.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with Gaza and the West Bank, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories for a future state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by most of the international community; it considers the entire city its capital.

In northern Gaza, a Jordanian military cargo plane air-dropped medical aid to a field hospital, King Abdullah II said early Monday. It appeared to be the first such airdrop of the war, raising the possibility of another avenue for aid delivery besides Egypt's Rafah crossing.

Over 450 trucks carrying aid have been allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt since Oct. 21. But humanitarian workers say the aid is far short of mounting needs.

The crossing was closed on Saturday and Sunday because of a dispute among Israel, Egypt and Hamas. But it reopened Monday and seven Palestinian patients were evacuated to Egypt, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Some 800,000 people have heeded Israeli military orders to flee to southern Gaza. But continued Israeli strikes in central and southern Gaza -- the purported safe zone -- killed dozens of people on Sunday.

After another strike Monday, in the southern town of Khan Younis, men dug through the rubble with sledgehammers and their bare hands. A young boy caked in dust screamed as he was rolled onto a stretcher and carried away. At least two people were killed, according to an AP reporter at the scene.

Earlier Monday, Palestinians held a mass funeral for 66 people laid out on the ground outside a hospital morgue in the central town of Deir al-Balah. A man with bandages wrapped around his head placed his hand on a child's body and wept.

The Health Ministry said that 10,022 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 4,100 children and 2,600 women. More than 2,300 people are missing and believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the ministry said.

The Israeli army said 30 Israeli troops have been killed since the ground offensive began over a week ago. Hamas and other militants have continued firing rockets into Israel, disrupting daily life even as most are intercepted or fall in open areas. Tens of thousands of Israelis have evacuated from communities near the volatile borders with Gaza and Lebanon.

Information for this article was compiled by Najib Jobain, Jack Jeffery, Lee Keath, Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy, Amy Teibel, Sam McNeil, Kareem Chehayeb and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press, by Andrés R. Martínez of The New York Times and by Miriam Berger, Michael Birnbaum, Hajar Harb and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post.

Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)



People react next to candles lit in memory of the 1,400 victims who were killed in the bloody Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants, in front of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. The militants also kidnapped 240 people, mostly Israeli citizens, triggering a war that has raged for the past month. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Israeli police inspect the scene of a stabbing attack in east Jerusalem, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. A 16-year-old Palestinian stabbed two Israeli border police officers near a police station in east Jerusalem, critically wounding one of them. Other border police opened fire at the attacker from east Jerusalem, killing him, police said. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)



Palestinians evacuate survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Monday, Nov. 06, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



A Palestinian wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is brought to a hospital in Khan Younis, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)



Relatives and friends of those kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas bloody cross-border attack in Israel, hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their return outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. On Oct. 7, about 240 were taken hostage and 1,400 were killed in the cross-border attack by Hamas militants in Israel. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

