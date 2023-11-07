Kanisher Caldwell to seek District 65 seat

Kanisher Wooten Caldwell announced her candidacy for Arkansas State Representative for District 65.

The seat is currently held by state Rep. Vivian Flowers, who decided to run for Pine Bluff mayor.

Caldwell, a Democrat, is a community advocate, board-certified nurse practitioner and lifelong resident of Pine Bluff.

"With more than 23 years of experience as a healthcare professional, Kanisher Wooten Caldwell is poised to bring her expertise and passion for community service to the political arena. Her impressive rise through the ranks in the field of nursing speaks to her unwavering commitment and leadership abilities," according to a news release.

Her expertise and commitment to her community have been the cornerstones of her journey, and she is now eager to channel these qualities into public service, according to the release.

"I am running for state representative because I believe in the potential of our community," she said. "I believe that effective representation requires a deep understanding of the issues our district faces, as well as a commitment to finding solutions. In my life's journey, I have learned that true leadership is about serving others, and I am dedicated to doing just that for the people of District 65.

"With the support of the residents of our community, we can champion positive change," Caldwell said.