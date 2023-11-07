Lang talks media, bond with UA fans

Less than 48 hours after covering Kentucky's 24-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Alyssa Lang of the SEC Network was in Little Rock on Monday as the featured speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club at the downtown DoubleTree.

Lang ascended quickly in sports media after graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2015 with a degree in broadcast journalism.

The North Carolina native was hired by the SEC Network in 2018 after spending two years with First Coast News in Jacksonville, Fla.

"When I was growing up I was always a big college football fan," Lang said. "Both my parents both went to Virginia Tech. Growing up in Charlotte, we were about two and half hours down the road from Blacksburg. So I spent almost every weekend in Blacksburg."

That love of football and sports in general that she developed as a child, coupled with her natural public speaking skills, motivated Lang to pursue a career in sports media.

While the industry is mostly male dominated, that did not deter Lang from pursuing a career in it, especially after a childhood teacher suggested she explore it as a possibility.

"I couldn't imagine doing anything else," Lang said. "It dawned on me, I didn't really have a lot of women doing what I do now. When I turned on ESPN, there were a few, but it just had never crossed my mind until that moment when that teacher made the comment. I owe a lot to that teacher."

Lang also talked about her unique relationship with the Arkansas fanbase that she developed early in career at the SEC Network. She was a staple on the sidelines of Razorbacks games during the forgetful 2019 season that saw Arkansas finish with a record of 2-10.

"I felt like Arkansas was the first fanbase when I got to the conference and started covering the conference that I really bonded with," Lang said. "As y'all know, 2019 wasn't a great year. This fanbase just bleeds Arkansas through and through. I felt the love that all Arkansas fans have for this football program and for this team."

Lang also talked about the relationship that she developed with the late Keith Stokes, the long-time breeder and handler of the Razorbacks' "Tusk" mascots. Stokes passed away in August, a devastating loss for the people that knew him. Lang got emotional when recounting her time with Stokes and his family.

"The Stokes family was just incredible to me," Lang said. "Keith Stokes was one of the first friends I made in the SEC that showed me what kind of a family this place is. I can't believe we lost him, but I said this on the air a couple days after he passed.

"For us to have the type of stories we have about Keith Stokes and to be able to talk about him the way that thousands of us across the SEC can, other fan bases included, man I hope I live a life like he did for people to be able to talk about me like that one day."