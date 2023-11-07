Put focus on voting

I'd like to respond to your recent editorial citing the growing evidence that the 2020 election wasn't stolen from Donald Trump. Rather than revisiting the question of a stolen election, I'd like to address the bigger issue: Americans' confidence in our elections in general.

A survey conducted shortly after the 2020 election found that some 43 percent of Americans did not have confidence in the results. The survey results included a heavy concentration of Republicans, but almost 30 percent of independents and just under 20 percent of Democrats. In spite of information included in your editorial to the contrary, a recent PBS survey found that only 59 percent of Americans still have faith in our elections.

This is very disturbing. Our democracy's future rests with and on free and fair elections. With less than a 60 percent participation rate in elections already, can we afford to lose another large segment of voters due to their apathy and concern that their vote doesn't matter?

Rather than using your newspaper to persuade doubting Americans that 2020 was legitimate, perhaps you should focus on convincing us that voting still matters.

JOHN DEWS

Hot Springs

Apply actual thought

Many folks think the cause of the country's mass shootings is not guns but the troubled hearts of men. I might agree, but how do you fix that?

I had training and was qualified to perform root cause evaluations. The first thing you are taught is that human error is never a root cause because humans cannot be fixed. Therefore, policies, processes and procedures must be robust enough to prevent errors from occurring.

The family of the shooter in Maine had reported he was in crisis. There was an opportunity to prevent the shooting, but the process failed. This tragedy should be studied, process failures identified, and remedies enacted. Then every community in the country should develop their own processes and procedures based on what is learned from this horrible example.

It is past time that actual thought is applied to this problem so that prayers are not required.

STEVE BONNER

Hot Springs

Make her accountable

I want to thank both Linda Price and Jim Lites for their letters to the editor. It has given me great hope that not everyone out there is drinking the Kool-Aid.

Our governor needs to learn how to speak properly and quit using "woke" in her speeches. You can't remove history just because you don't like it; that only dooms you to repeat it. Who gave her the Hitler-like authority to decide what is best for me? I am 73 and am capable of making decisions without her group of fools and idiots to do this for me.

Mr. Lites' additional information regarding FOIA hits the mark: If you aren't doing anything wrong, why are you trying to hide it? I worked for the state for 52 years and with all the vendors out there, including custom artisans, I believe you could have found something for less than $19,000 that would have been more attractive and also would not have required having someone cover it up for you. Roger Norman, please make her office accountable like you always make every other office!

JACKI STAFFORD

Conway

Will support nominee

It seems some of your opinion writers remain so viciously and rabidly anti-Trump they are completely clueless why he continues to attract the level of support he does. Just because some favor him does not make them members of a cult of personality or "Trumpists."

Some, like me, regret that Ron DeSantis has been such a disappointment and is apparently not ready for prime time. The rest of the field is full of milquetoasts who are simply not up to the task, with the poll numbers to show for it (President Nikki, anyone?). So, what to do when someone is correct on the issues but has some serious shortcomings as well?

Anyone who runs for president is a narcissist by definition, so that is not a consideration solely for Trump. There are things about Trump I can't stand: many of his appointments (the list is almost endless), his terrible personnel management and the indiscipline in his thought processes and communications. He forgot that he got elected president and the time for being a rogue candidate has passed. He clearly had no idea how bad it apparently was at the Department of Justice and is still paying the price for it, which may doom him yet.

In the end, we choose to support whoever is the eventual nominee. The idea of supporting a Democrat Marxist masquerading as a centrist for Barack Obama's fourth or fifth term is too terrible to contemplate. So here we are.

If this reflects somewhat of a lack of enthusiasm, so be it, but those are the facts. If it's Trump, it's Trump, and we'll vote for him even if he is incarcerated, which may actually be the case. His staying power is impressive. Judging by his enemies, the Deep State's war on him since 2015 (and before) is the strongest mark in his favor. It would be nice for your writers to address this with a more balanced approach and delicate touch instead of with a bludgeon.

MICHAEL EMERSON

Little Rock

Listen to the old ones

My grandfather owned and operated a large hardware and grocery business in Vinita Indian Territory in the late 1800s before Oklahoma became a state. Most of his customers were Indians from that area. They would sit in front of his store and share their various beliefs. One belief was that when you encountered a venomous snake, if you would cut that snake's tail off, it couldn't produce any more of its kind.

My grandfather asked, "Where do you cut the tail off?"

Without looking up, one old tribesman said, "Right behind its head."

Old Indians were smart.

LARY ZENO

Bryant