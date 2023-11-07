Sections
19-year-old fatally shot in Little Rock Sunday

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:32 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 19-year-old was fatally shot Sunday evening on Kanis Road, the Little Rock Police Department said Monday. 

Carlos Thurman, 19, was found after officers responded to a shooting at 9201 Kanis Road, police said in a news release on Monday. 

The Canopy Apartments are listed online at the same address. 

Thurman was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries, police said. 

His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, the release said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

