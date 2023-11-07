UAMS South Central hosts future Medical Professionals





The Ivy Center for Education members of the Future Medical Professionals, Club Scrub, recently held a program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' South Central Family Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

The Growing Own Medical Professionals Workshop was facilitated by Danielle Harris, UAMS SC education director and Ivy Center health careers coordinator, according to a news release.

She introduced Michelle Newton, director of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center School of Nursing. After Newton presented information on admission requirements for the School of Nursing, she introduced the workshop presenters, Miranda Drake, and Timothy Martin, both seniors at the school.

The students demonstrated two Advanced Venipuncture and Injection Arms. The Advanced Venipuncture Arm provides complete venous access for IV therapy and phlebotomy. The venous system is set up with one external fluid bag which supplies artificial blood to all veins simultaneously. The Venipuncture Arms were purchased by the Ivy Center through a grant from the Arkansas Blue & You Foundation, according to the release.

After the thorough demonstrations, Club Scrub participants took turns practicing and showing their ability to access the veins properly.

"It was so exciting! They were amazing!" said Harris, UAMS SC education director.

Participants included sophomores Carrington Jackson and Jessica Parker, and junior Maya Peoples from Watson Chapel High School; sophomores Jamyah Goodloe and Mariah Greer from Pine Bluff High School; sophomore Dorris Miles-Wyatt from Stuttgart High School, and senior Kennedi Scaife of ESTEM High School.

"Our scholars are smart, focused and awesome," said Mattie Collins, president of the Ivy Center.

The students also heard encouraging words and healthcare opportunity information from special guest Renisha Ward, director of Student Outreach & Engagement for UAMS Division for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and HBCU Med-Track.

"It is important for minorities to choose healthcare careers," Ward said. "It is great to have healthcare workers who look like the community they serve."

Rebecca Pittillo, executive director of the Arkansas Blue and You Foundation, was also a special guest who spoke with the students about the importance of choosing a career in healthcare and serving the communities that they live in as well as the state of Arkansas.

"Being able to partner with our community organizations and share the importance of education and quality healthcare will always be one of our missions," Pittillo said.

The Ivy Center for Education, founded May 21, 2004, is a college readiness/youth mentoring program created to promote higher education for 7th-12th graders.

The Growing our Own Medical Professionals for Pine Bluff/Jefferson County was started in the fall of 2016 from a vision of Collins.

"Ms. Renisha Ward and UAMS South Central made a dream come true for our wonderful scholars who plan to pursue medical/health professions. Ward named the group of scholars Club Scrub," Collins said.

For details about the Future Medical Professionals Program, email Mattie Collins at kencol1@msn.com or mattie1908@gmail.com or contact Danielle Harris at djharris@uams.edu. Visit ivycenterforeducation.com or follow the center on social media.



