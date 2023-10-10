Men’s College Basketball Odds: National Championship and Every Conference

ACC Championship Odds Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Duke +110 North Carolina +500 Virginia +650 Miami +650 Clemson +1200 Virginia Tech +1900 NC State +1900 Wake Forest +2600 Pittsburgh +5000 Syracuse +5000 Florida State +5500 Boston College +12000 Georgia Tech +12000 Louisville +25000 Notre Dame +25000 Apart from the Hurricanes Final Four appearance, 2022-23 was a down year in the ACC as the Tar Heels missed the tournament entirely and the Blue Devils lost in the second round. At 15–5, Miami and UVA split the regular-season title and both programs are expected to vie for it once again, but the blue bloods in North Carolina are the favorites with Duke at almost even odds to finish first in the conference in Jon Scheyers second season at the helm and UNC a distant second. Sweeney picked the Blue Devils to win the ACC behind the play of Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor, two All-Conference picks. After Duke it goes Miami, North Carolina, Virginia and then Clemson, per Sweeneys projections.

Big 10 Championship Odds Alex Martin/Journal and Courier/USA TODAY NETWORK Purdue +155 Michigan State +340 Maryland +850 Illinois +1000 Wisconsin +1000 Indiana +1500 Ohio State +2000 Iowa +2500 Northwestern +3000 Nebraska +3500 Michigan +4000 Penn State +5000 Minnesota +25000 The Boilermakers won the Big Ten going away last season for the first time since 2017 with a 15–5 record in conference play. The Spartans have the best odds at preventing Matt Painters team from repeating, followed by the Terrapins, Illini and Badgers. Sweeney projects Purdue will win the conference again behind the play of Edey and he likes Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland and Wisconsin to fall in line behind the Boilermakers.

Big 12 Championship Odds Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Kansas +175 Houston +400 Texas +700 TCU +750 Baylor +1000 Texas Tech +1200 Kansas State +1500 Iowa State +2000 BYU +3000 Cincinnati +4000 Oklahoma State +5000 West Virginia +7500 Oklahoma +7500 UCF +10000 The Big 12 got bigger this offseason with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston. The BYU Cougars, Bearcats and Knights are unlikely to make a splash in one of college basketballs top conferences, but the Houston Cougars project to challenge the Jayhawks after years of dominant play in the AAC. A 13–5 mark in league play for Kansas gave coach Bill Self another outright regular-season title a year ago. Sweeney projects the Jayhawks to repeat atop the conference and Houston to finish runner-up, followed by Baylor, Texas and Texas Tech.

Big East Championship Odds Marquette +260 Creighton +270 Connecticut +300 Villanova +550 St. Johns +1200 Xavier +2000 Providence +2000 Georgetown +7500 Butler +14000 DePaul +25000 The Golden Eagles, Blue Jays and Huskies are all neck and neck in the battle for the Big East but Marquette, the reigning regular-season champions who went 17–3 in league play last season, has a slight edge in the betting market. The Wildcats seem to be in a tier of their own, behind the top three teams but also well ahead of the likes of the Red Storm, Musketeers and Friars. There could be some value in backing UConn to win its first Big East title since it rejoined the conference in 2020. Sweeney picked the Huskies to finish first, ahead of Marquette, Creighton, Villanova and St. Johns (in that order).

Pac-12 Championship Odds Arizona +175

USC +340

Colorado +600

UCLA +700

Oregon +950

Stanford +1100

Utah +1400

Washington +2200

Arizona State +5000

Washington State +5000

Oregon State +25000 The Wildcats have the best odds to go out as Pac-12 champions in the final season of the conference as we know it. Arizona, which won the regular-season title in Year 1 under Tommy Lloyd in 2021-22, is coming off a second-place finish behind the Bruins, who went 18–2 last year in league play. Sweeneys preseason rankings project the conference to be a bit top heavy with Arizona, USC and UCLA all ranked in the top 15 — No. 37 Colorado is next-best team. He picked the Wildcats to finish first, followed by the Trojans, Bruins, Buffaloes and Ducks.