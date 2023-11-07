Mizzou tops UAPB in men's basketball season’s opener





A hot start from beyond the 3-point arc didn't last Monday night.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team dropped its season opener Monday night 101-79 at Missouri.

UAPB (0-1) started 5 of 7 from the three-point mark, but couldn't keep up the blistering pace, finishing 8 of 29.

The Golden Lions hung with their SEC opponent for the first 15 minutes of the game, trailing 39-33 with under five minutes remaining in the first half. Missouri (1-0) finished the half on an 18-7 run and stayed comfortably in front the entire second half.

Kylen Milton led UAPB with 34 points on 8 of 10 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Joe French scored 30 with four 3-pointers and went 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Sean East II was Missouri's leading scorer with 21 points. Four other Tigers scored in double digits, while Milton and French were the only Golden Lions with more than 5 points.

UAPB returns to Pine Bluff for its home opener Thursday against Champion Christian.



