Rain forecast for much of state Wednesday through Friday

Much of Arkansas is forecast to get widespread rain starting late Wednesday and lasting into Friday morning, forecasters said. More seasonable temperatures are expected after the rain passes through.

Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, said that the state could start seeing isolated showers on Wednesday evening but most of the widespread rain is set for Thursday.

“It’s going to be a nice November rain,” Cooper said.

Little Rock could see isolated rain starting early Thursday morning between midnight and 3 a.m., the forecaster said.

“The Metro area has the best chance of seeing widespread rain on Thursday afternoon to the pre-dawn hours on Friday,” Cooper said. “It might be a situation where you go to bed with rain and wake up with no rain.”

There is not as much rain forecast for this week as there was during the rain at the end of October.

“It won’t be near as much, Little Rock should see about an inch to an inch and a half,” he said. “Some parts of southwest Arkansas might see up to three inches.”

Cooper said this rain is not expected to help with any of the drought conditions seen in central and eastern parts of the state.

“The unfortunate part is that three inches is over the southwest part of the state, where there are virtually no drought conditions,” the forecaster said.

He said the weather service was not currently concerned about any flooding with the rain coming this week.

After the rain, temperatures should cool down some, the National Weather Service said.

“Let me go ahead and squash expectations, it won’t get cold,” Cooper said.

Starting Thursday, temperatures should begin cooling down, he said. It will depend on how fast or slow the cold front moves across the state.

“Thursday is our transition day. We could very well see a tale of two Arkansas where for part of the day we see 50s in the northwest and 80s in the southeast,” Cooper said.

Little Rock is forecast to see highs in the 80s on Wednesday but for Thursday and Friday the high temperature could be closer to the 60s, he said. The weekend through Monday is set to see temperatures in the upper 60s.

“While we aren’t getting cold, it will just be more seasonable, but that’s going to be better than the 80s we’ve seen lately,” Cooper said.

Four cities broke records for high temperatures on Monday and one city, Russellville, tied its record, the forecaster said.

Little Rock broke the record high for November 6 on Monday by hitting 83 degrees, the forecaster said. Harrison did as well. Both cities had a previous record of 81 degrees for November 6. Little Rock’s was set in 1915 and Harrison’s was set in 1914, he said.

Batesville also broke its record high for the day by hitting 82 degrees on Monday; its record was set in 1999 at 81 degrees, he said. Stuttgart’s high was broken by four degrees when the city hit 81 degrees. The 77 degree record was set in 1999.

“We’re at that time of year where we’re going to be teetering back and forth until we hit winter,” Cooper said.